Let me guess “joe biden had nothing to do with this” y’all need to accept that this man that y’all voted for president puts others before USA.
he never work in the border as an agent he is like u hire a meat bucher to be incharge of a surgeon department at a hospital
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
El Paso mayor declares state of emergency in response to migrant surge
El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency on Saturday evening following a surge of migrants who have recently arrived in the community and he says are living in unsafe conditions.
El Paso declares state of emergency as US-Mexico border crossings surge: 'Not safe'
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has declared a state of emergency amid a flux of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border and ahead of an expected surge when Title 42 expires next week.
US News and World Report
El Paso Mayor Declares State of Emergency Over Influx of Migrants From Mexico Border
(Reuters) -The mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso declared a state of emergency on Saturday, citing the hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures and the thousands being apprehended every day. Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the emergency declaration would give city authorities...
Title 42 to end on Wednesday; migrant surge expected to increase next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, Dec. 16, an appeals court ruled that Title 42 must be lifted come Dec. 21 according to the Associated Press. On Friday, migrants could be seen sleeping on the streets of Downtown El Paso ahead of the Wednesday end date for Title 42. Congressman Tony Gonzales for Texas […]
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
elpasomatters.org
How to donate items, volunteer time for migrants in El Paso
El Paso’s humanitarian organizations need help as they aid migrants who are passing through El Paso, and with border crossings expected to rise next week when public health policy Title 42 lifts, community leaders are predicting a situation that will require all hands on deck. One of the biggest...
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issues disaster declaration with Title 42 set to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in response to an influx of migrants and the impending end to the Title 42 policy. During a news conference Saturday at City Hall, Leeser said he felt it was time to issue a Declaration of Disaster due to the rising […]
Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol, DPS find 26 migrants involved in smuggling scheme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Tuesday interrupted a human smuggling scheme involving 27 migrants, according to Peter Jaquez, chief of U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta...
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into El Paso Non-Government Organizations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Dec. 14, Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation in El Paso NGOs for their supposed role in assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. NGOs are Non-Government Organizations groups that are usually non-profit and help to address social or political issues. Abbott did send a letter to Texas Attorney […]
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
Texas, New Mexico CBP officers seize 153 pounds of fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin in separate incidents
U.S. Customs and Border and Protection officers in Texas and New Mexico seized more than 153 pounds of hard narcotics during vehicle inspections.
cbs4local.com
El Paso mayor refuses to declare state of emergency; city requests state recourses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city leaders provided and update on the ongoing migrant crisis Thursday morning. During the press conference El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser continues to refuse to declare a state of emergency saying he doesn't need to because the city is working in partnership with the federal and state governments.
KVIA
Migrants have a big impact on the homeless shelters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Migrants continue to cross the border into the city. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity. "We're sitting at 117 for a program that can comfortably handle 85, the same is true for our men's program," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.
cbs4local.com
Attorney representing Yvonne Rosales speaks about allegations made against former DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The attorney representing former El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales spoke exclusively with KFOX14 about allegations that were made against her in a petition for her removal. In the petition, which was dismissed on Thursday, Rosales was accused of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal...
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern border
In April this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down a major international bridge in the city of Pharr, causing severe traffic jams that interrupted the flow of goods into the United States and led to a blockade by Mexican truck drivers.
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
More than 150 pounds of drugs seized at border near New Mexico, Texas
Border Patrol officials arrested four people.
Governor Abbott appoints Bill Hicks as new District Attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed El Paso attorney Bill Hicks as the successor for the 34th Judicial District Attorney following Yvonne Rosales’ resignation on November 28. According to Governor Abbott, Hicks will assume the role effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Hicks is the first Republican to serve as District Attorney of the […]
