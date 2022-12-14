The Cardinals tuned to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Denver, after Colt McCoy, who had replaced injured starter Kyler Murray early in last week's game against New England, was lost to a concussion. McCoy was injured on a running play in which he kept the ball, was hit and dropped to the field in obvious discomfort. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 MINUTES AGO