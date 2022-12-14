ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Grading the Jets’ 20-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Offense The Jets lived on big plays Sunday. They had plays of 50 and 40 yards and two plays of 33 yards each. But they did not do a good job of sustaining drives. They had four drives of three-and-out. QB Zach Wilson (18 of 35, 317 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 89.8 rating) had some good moments in his return but he had a terrible third quarter and missed some critical throws. The Jets did not have a running attack, rushing for just 50 yards. WR Garrett Wilson (4 catches, 98 yards)...

