Grading the Jets’ 20-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Offense The Jets lived on big plays Sunday. They had plays of 50 and 40 yards and two plays of 33 yards each. But they did not do a good job of sustaining drives. They had four drives of three-and-out. QB Zach Wilson (18 of 35, 317 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 89.8 rating) had some good moments in his return but he had a terrible third quarter and missed some critical throws. The Jets did not have a running attack, rushing for just 50 yards. WR Garrett Wilson (4 catches, 98 yards)...

6 MINUTES AGO