Read full article on original website
Related
Hutchinson man bound over for trial in rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been bound over for trial on rape and other sex crime charges following a Dec. 13 preliminary hearing in Reno County District Court. The alleged victim, 13, was the primary witness in the rape case, concerning Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson, and the victim took the witness stand in Reno County District Court to deliver testimony on Tuesday.
Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death
The Wichita teenager died while in a Sedgwick County facility more than a year ago. Here’s what has led up to the task force’s recommendations.
Kansas boy accused in shooting that critically injured teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have arrested a teen. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4200 block of North Dellrose, in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, police located an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot...
Former Hutchinson police officer's rape case continued
Hutchinson, Kan. – Former Hutchinson police officer Todd Allen’s case has been pushed to next year. The formal charges filed against Allen include 17 felonies and seven misdemeanors. Allen was arrested August 17 and is charged with two counts of rape or alternative counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
Kansas man sentenced for killing girlfriend, 2 others in 2014
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man convicted of killing three people in Wichita in 2014 was finally sentenced Wednesday. Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen of Wichita to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In November, Nguyen pleaded...
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Police capture suspect wanted for rural Kansas murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search for a suspect wanted in connection with a rural Kansas murder is over. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday police arrested 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana following a standoff in the 1600 block of S. Parkwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On Dec. 2, police reported...
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
WPD arrest murder suspect after standoff
Police have arrested a second suspect in a Wichita homicide. It began around Noon Thursday with a police chance that ended in a stand-off near Harry and Oliver.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/15)
BOOKED: Howard Johnson on Barton County District Court warrant, for court. BOOKED: Brendon Dry on Barton County District Court for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Brianna Feist on Great Bend Municipal Court case, after time served. RELEASED:...
McPherson teen hospitalized after rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Chanz C. Rosales, 18, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Salina. The car entered the center median,...
KWCH.com
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse
Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
KAKE TV
One critically injured in late night shooting in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Northeast Wichita on Friday night. Police and emergency personnel were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose at approximately 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they began life saving measures on an 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds before taking him to a local hospital.
greatbendpost.com
Gary Brack, age 66
Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
KWCH.com
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.
Water needs will be big topic for Hutch in coming years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —As Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher prepares to step aside for the permanent manager, Kendal Francis, there is still a lot of work to be done on water needs in the immediate area and what role, if any, Hutchinson can play in meeting that. "We have...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0