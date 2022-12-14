The Yankees have been extremely busy on the MiLB transaction front, signing their 4th and 5th players to MiLB deals in the last week. I imagine the Yankees want to secure their organizational depth in case of injuries, and both of these players provide some depth for their AAA and maybe even their MLB squad for a few reps if they need an inning or two or just a position player to fill a roster spot. The median (most likely outcome) is that these players are stashed away at the AAA level, but there’s still the upside that they’re impact players for any period of time at the MLB level.

1 DAY AGO