markerzone.com
FLYERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers for the purpose of having his contract terminated. Sedlak, 29, was not with the Flyers at the morning skate on Saturday and it was revealed that the team granted him permission to...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Choke; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors
NHL trade chatter is picking up but are the Boston Bruins really in on anyone right now?. It took an astonishing 29 games but the Boston Bruins choked in a game and are finally looking human. More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in...
NHL considering major change not seen in 18 years
The NHL is an ever-changing league. It needs to be in order to keep evolving along with the sport of hockey. However, they are considering going back to an old setup the league briefly experimented with. The National Hockey League is considering expanding its regular season schedule, according to ESPN....
Yardbarker
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Latest Free Agency Signing
The Yankees bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday night, signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $166 million deal. Rodon had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA this past season. He pitched a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts. By signing Rodon, the Yankees strengthened a starting rotation...
Yankees looking to ‘exciting’ shortstop prospect for 2023
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has talked about it. Manager Aaron Boone has said he expects it. When spring training opens, it’s almost a lock that the Yankees will host a three-man competition for shortstop. Want to bet on MLB?. The names: prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, and...
Yardbarker
Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Mariners sign ex-Mets pitcher
The Seattle Mariners had an exciting 2022 and are looking to extend the good fortune into next year. And in doing that, they’re bringing back a pitcher to their organization. Triple-A Tacoma’s director of media relations Paul Braverman reports that the Mariners have signed left-hander Tommy Milone. BUY...
Yardbarker
A look at the Yankees’ new and improved starting rotation
The New York Yankees finally got a deal done with Carlos Rodon after weeks of rumors bubbling to the surface. The two sides were reportedly far apart regarding negotiations, but the Yankees coughed up the extra year required to get the deal done with a lower yearly salary than expected.
Yardbarker
Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former NHL player attempts insane shootout shot in European game
Okay, yes, he did miss, but the confidence it takes to even TRY that move in an actual game, even if it is not a game that most people will see or care about it, is off the charts. That is the sort of move you will only ever see...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
Jones, an outfielder and pitcher, was a part of three minor league teams in 2022. For those three teams, he went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and allowed zero home runs in 22 games and 21 innings pitched. As an outfielder, Jones's last known stats were...
markerzone.com
OILERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS
For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Malone, 33, has appeared in ten games for both the Oilers and Condors so far this season. With the Oilers, he's failed to record any points, adding six penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile with the Condors, he's put up four points (one goal, three assists), 16 penalty minutes and is a plus-two.
cdrecycler.com
Hockey arena facing demolition in Canada
An arena best known for being the long-time home of the Edmonton Oilers may be headed for demolition, following a city council vote in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The former Northlands Coliseum (later known as Rexall Place and Skyreach Centre) last hosted a hockey game in 2016. According to local media reports, in its underutilized state it costs the city’s government more than CA$1 million ($740,000) per year to maintain.
Yardbarker
Yankees ink RHP Demarcus Evans and OF Michael Hermosillo to MiLB deals
The Yankees have been extremely busy on the MiLB transaction front, signing their 4th and 5th players to MiLB deals in the last week. I imagine the Yankees want to secure their organizational depth in case of injuries, and both of these players provide some depth for their AAA and maybe even their MLB squad for a few reps if they need an inning or two or just a position player to fill a roster spot. The median (most likely outcome) is that these players are stashed away at the AAA level, but there’s still the upside that they’re impact players for any period of time at the MLB level.
