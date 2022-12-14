DETROIT – The spirit of Detroit is never more palpable or vibrant than it is during the holidays -- and that spirit is being recognized nationally this year. From Thanksgiving through the new year, Downtown Detroit transforms into a bright, bustling nucleus with an atmosphere so ambient and welcoming to all who stop in. That transformation is launched each year by the annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade, which has been named USA TODAY’s No. 1 Best Holiday Parade in America for 2022.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO