ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect
DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect. According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side. The suspect is an older man with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Alligator family discovered during east side Detroit home eviction, police say
DETROIT – Alligators were found inside a Detroit home on Friday afternoon, according to police officials. Detroit police officers were sent to the east side of Detroit to assist Bailiffs from 36th District Court in dealing with a furious tenant being evicted from their home located on Yorkshire Boulevard. Officials say that when police arrived at the tenant’s home, they fled and jumped into an unknown vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Detroit celebrating 3,000 demolitions under improvement proposal
DETROIT – Nearly two years ago, Detroit began demolishing homes that were causing problems for neighbors. On Friday (Dec. 16), it tore down its 3,000th home as part of the improvement project, but there’s a long way to go, with a goal of 8,000 demolitions still to come.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead. A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family searching for answers after father was shot at work on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A family is searching for the person who shot their beloved father and grandfather because they say he has taken a turn for the worse. Tony Lee was working at the Sweet Soul Bistro on Detroit’s west side when he jumped in to break up a fight and got shot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police identify, arrest driver involved in hit-and-run on city’s south end
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police have identified and arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run that took place on Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. A 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was struck as she crossed Canterbury Street after getting off the school bus in Dearborn...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. Update: Dearborn police identify, arrest driver involved in hit-and-run on city’s south end. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Domestic violence suspect fleeing traffic stop runs stop sign, causes deadly Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed Thursday when a police chase ended with a violent crash in Monroe County. Police told Local 4 that the crash started as a traffic stop when the man behind the wheel was a suspect in a domestic violence complaint. Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man fleeing police runs stop sign, causes crash that kills himself, innocent driver in Monroe County
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man driving a truck erratically in the front lawns of Bedford Township residents fled from police Thursday, went through a stop sign, and caused a crash that left him and an innocent driver dead, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 58-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 58-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Crawford Johnson was last seen on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 6:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of Seymour Street in Detroit. Johnson was reported missing after having a medical condition and being taken to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old man found dead after early morning shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was found dead after an early morning shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday (Dec. 16) in the 19400 block of Conant Street. Detroit police officers were called to the scene on reports of a possible shooting. They said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Significant portion of Mound Road completely open in Sterling Heights, relieving commuter headaches
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Barriers have been tucked away for winter on the stretch of Mound Road between 15 Mile Road and M-59, relieving a lot of commuter’s headaches. Over the last year, major construction has created a lot of issues for commuters, but on Friday, drivers traveled with ease.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral, upper respiratory illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaqueline Metz -- Pediatrician, Henry Ford Medical Center Ford Road. “This week, we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s got the spirit: America’s Thanksgiving Parade named best US holiday parade in 2022
DETROIT – The spirit of Detroit is never more palpable or vibrant than it is during the holidays -- and that spirit is being recognized nationally this year. From Thanksgiving through the new year, Downtown Detroit transforms into a bright, bustling nucleus with an atmosphere so ambient and welcoming to all who stop in. That transformation is launched each year by the annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade, which has been named USA TODAY’s No. 1 Best Holiday Parade in America for 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community’s help brings Eastpointe boy’s pajama, toy drive past its goal in time for Christmas
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe boy who spends every year collecting donated clothes, books and toys for local children in need was worried about reaching his goal this Christmas. But thanks to a collective effort from the community, Dominic Miller surpassed his 2022 goal and is donating thousands and thousands of items in time for the holiday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Will Metro Detroit see a white Christmas this year? Here’s a look at historical snowfall stats
DETROIT – With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, it’s time to take a look at what are historical chances of a White Christmas are across Southeast Michigan. For most everyone, it’s a 50-50 shot on whether we see a white Christmas or not, higher chances exist from areas north of Sandusky into the thumb portion of the state.
