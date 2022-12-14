ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect

DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect. According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side. The suspect is an older man with...
Alligator family discovered during east side Detroit home eviction, police say

DETROIT – Alligators were found inside a Detroit home on Friday afternoon, according to police officials. Detroit police officers were sent to the east side of Detroit to assist Bailiffs from 36th District Court in dealing with a furious tenant being evicted from their home located on Yorkshire Boulevard. Officials say that when police arrived at the tenant’s home, they fled and jumped into an unknown vehicle.
17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. Update: Dearborn police identify, arrest driver involved in hit-and-run on city’s south end. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking...
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
Detroit police want help finding missing 58-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 58-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Crawford Johnson was last seen on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 6:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of Seymour Street in Detroit. Johnson was reported missing after having a medical condition and being taken to...
Detroit’s got the spirit: America’s Thanksgiving Parade named best US holiday parade in 2022

DETROIT – The spirit of Detroit is never more palpable or vibrant than it is during the holidays -- and that spirit is being recognized nationally this year. From Thanksgiving through the new year, Downtown Detroit transforms into a bright, bustling nucleus with an atmosphere so ambient and welcoming to all who stop in. That transformation is launched each year by the annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade, which has been named USA TODAY’s No. 1 Best Holiday Parade in America for 2022.
Community’s help brings Eastpointe boy’s pajama, toy drive past its goal in time for Christmas

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe boy who spends every year collecting donated clothes, books and toys for local children in need was worried about reaching his goal this Christmas. But thanks to a collective effort from the community, Dominic Miller surpassed his 2022 goal and is donating thousands and thousands of items in time for the holiday.
