TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to investigate a recent outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters harvested in Texas. As of Thursday, 211 total norovirus cases linked to the raw oysters have been reported in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to an updated CDC outbreak advisory. The agency also acknowledged that there are likely more than 211 cases, as some of those sickened may not report or seek treatment for their illnesses.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO