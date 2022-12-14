ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FOX2Now

WATCH: Tornado crosses Mississippi River near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands were left without power in Southeast Louisiana after a series of severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the Bayou State on Wednesday. This included one tornado caught on camera by Jacob Blouin. Blouin’s video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX2Now

Why is Texas beach water brown?

(KIAH) – Texans have long taken trips to the state’s many beaches and wondered: why do the waters have an unsettling, murky tint?. Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast, including an uncomfortable amount of human waste, but this is not the culprit behind the color.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

CDC: Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters sickens hundreds across 8 states

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to investigate a recent outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters harvested in Texas. As of Thursday, 211 total norovirus cases linked to the raw oysters have been reported in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, according to an updated CDC outbreak advisory. The agency also acknowledged that there are likely more than 211 cases, as some of those sickened may not report or seek treatment for their illnesses.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

California man who attacked tortoise in 2021 avoids prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

