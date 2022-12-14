ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend

ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations

A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend introduces new interactive installation at Plaza Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts unveiled a new interactive installation at Plaza Park in collaboration with Montreal-based placemaking company, Daily tous les jours. The installation, called "Daydreamer" features three LED-illuminated, rotating benches accompanied by music. Daydreamer is the first of its kind in the world...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
LEESBURG, IN
abc57.com

Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana

South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph Health System donates meals to senior citizens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good this holiday season?. How about the St. Joe Health System feeding some hungry local seniors?. Thursday was their 20th annual “Senior Holiday Meal Drive Through.” It was held at their pavilion on Cedar Street in South Bend. The prepackaged meals...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw police ranks surging with addition of five officers

WARSAW — The city of Warsaw swore in five new officers on Friday – the most at the same time in recent history. Three of the five new additions – Dustin Creft, Jeremy Rau and Brandon Fugate – have graduated from Indiana Police Academy and moved beyond their probationary periods with WPD.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awards nearly $200,000 to 7 nonprofit arts organizations

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awarded nearly $200,000 in funding to seven nonprofit arts organizations as part of its ArtsEverywhere program. ArtsEverywhere grants are designed to support local organizations' efforts to foster local talent, strengthen volunteering and staffing, and ignite community pride. The...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys

Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
SOUTH BEND, IN

