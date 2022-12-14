Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend
ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
WNDU
City of South Bend eyes funds from bond issues, leases for development projects
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2023 promises to be a big year for bonding in the City of South Bend. The city administration sees a need for two separate bond issues/lease agreements that, combined, would raise a total of $62.9 million. After a public hearing scheduled for Monday, the South...
95.3 MNC
South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations
A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
abc57.com
South Bend introduces new interactive installation at Plaza Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts unveiled a new interactive installation at Plaza Park in collaboration with Montreal-based placemaking company, Daily tous les jours. The installation, called "Daydreamer" features three LED-illuminated, rotating benches accompanied by music. Daydreamer is the first of its kind in the world...
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
WNDU
Crews working to restore Coal Line Bridge in South Bend for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The barge is back in action, as crews are working to re-rebuild a historic South Bend landmark. The only way to reach the more than 100-year-old coal line bridge near the roundabout at Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside is by barge. A $3.1...
95.3 MNC
Major step forward in moving South Shore Line to west of South Bend Airport
DLZ Indiana LLC of South Bend has been awarded the engineering services contract for the South Shore Line Realignment project at South Bend Airport. The project aims to provide a quicker, safer, and more efficient route for commuters to travel between South Bend and Chicago. The South Shore Line station...
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
abc57.com
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
WNDU
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
WNDU
St. Joseph Health System donates meals to senior citizens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good this holiday season?. How about the St. Joe Health System feeding some hungry local seniors?. Thursday was their 20th annual “Senior Holiday Meal Drive Through.” It was held at their pavilion on Cedar Street in South Bend. The prepackaged meals...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw police ranks surging with addition of five officers
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw swore in five new officers on Friday – the most at the same time in recent history. Three of the five new additions – Dustin Creft, Jeremy Rau and Brandon Fugate – have graduated from Indiana Police Academy and moved beyond their probationary periods with WPD.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
abc57.com
Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awards nearly $200,000 to 7 nonprofit arts organizations
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County awarded nearly $200,000 in funding to seven nonprofit arts organizations as part of its ArtsEverywhere program. ArtsEverywhere grants are designed to support local organizations' efforts to foster local talent, strengthen volunteering and staffing, and ignite community pride. The...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys
Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
WNDU
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
