Algona Upper Des Moines
Walker is second drawing winner
Dana Walker (left) is the second Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday drawing winner. Walker registered at River Road Golf Club and chose the $400 gift certificate prize offered by Pam’s Final Touch. Presenting Walker with her gift certificate was owner Pam Bonnstetter.
KIMT
Nora Springs residents hope bison return to town
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Many Nora Springs residents can’t remember a time when the town’s unofficial mascot wasn’t roaming through a field. Multiple bison, commonly called buffalo, have roamed the grassy area next to Al Brallier’s welding and manufacturing shop at the edge of town. Brallier has been caretaker of the large herd mammals since the 1980s.
kiow.com
Dean Allen Haugen
Dean Allen Haugen, 94 of Fertile, IA, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, Iowa 50434, with Pastor Kenny Olson officiating.
KIMT
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
977thebolt.com
Business Closings for Dec. 16
Humboldt, IA – The following businesses are closed today due to the winter weather.
kiow.com
Wright County to Ban TikTok
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The board will first hear from the Wright County Library Association. They will give the board an annual update on library usage and programs. They will also formally request continued funding to support their efforts. Wright...
kiow.com
Worth County Board to Hear Budget Requests
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to canvas the special election in the city of Kensett. They may certify the results as well. The board will hear a variety of budget requests. Alison Mason of RSVP, a tutorial reading and writing program will ask for funding. Marie Boyd of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will also make a request of the board in their new fiscal year budget. The board has yet to begin work on the new budget but is currently taking requests from outside entities they normally fund.
KIMT
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
kiow.com
Kanawha Sets a Max Levy Public Hearing Date
The Kanawha City Council and Mayor Gloria Sobek are considering utilizing the max levy for additional city government funding. The council must first hold a public hearing before setting the measure in motion according to the City Clerk. The city is looking at increased operational expenses which are projected to...
kiow.com
NIACC Alumnus James T. Johnson to be Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program
James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.
kiow.com
Forest City School Board Holds Reorganization Meeting
The Forest City School Board of Education held their reorganization meeting for the new Board of Directors on Monday night. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the purpose of the meeting has to do with redistricting following the recent census.
KIMT
Britt teen arrested for providing vape cartridges to other minors
BRITT, Iowa – A Hancock County teen is accused of selling illegal vape cartridges to other young people. Jeremy Michael Beard, 18 of Britt, has been charged with two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18. That is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison in Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
More than a month after election day, the Iowa Board of Canvass certifies the results in final statehouse races
DES MOINES — State officials took the final step in Iowa’s election Friday, certifying the results in three state House races that underwent recounts after the November election. The Iowa Board of Canvass certified the results in House districts 59, 73, and 81, in Cerro Gordo, Linn and...
kchanews.com
No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death
Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
KIMT
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
KIMT
Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
