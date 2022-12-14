The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to canvas the special election in the city of Kensett. They may certify the results as well. The board will hear a variety of budget requests. Alison Mason of RSVP, a tutorial reading and writing program will ask for funding. Marie Boyd of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will also make a request of the board in their new fiscal year budget. The board has yet to begin work on the new budget but is currently taking requests from outside entities they normally fund.

WORTH COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO