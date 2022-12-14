ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome Boyd
3d ago

well we kno who's about to pay for that! low income areas being extorted out of funds for tickets, court costs, fines and fees

abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Cold Case Reopened

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox2detroit.com

Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw police ranks surging with addition of five officers

WARSAW — The city of Warsaw swore in five new officers on Friday – the most at the same time in recent history. Three of the five new additions – Dustin Creft, Jeremy Rau and Brandon Fugate – have graduated from Indiana Police Academy and moved beyond their probationary periods with WPD.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest in Michigan City Bank Robbery

(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest was made soon after a bank in Michigan City was robbed Thursday afternoon. Ryan James, 43, of New Buffalo is suspected in the hold-up at First Source Bank at 3905 Franklin Street. According to Michigan City Police, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations

A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend

A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend

ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
SOUTH BEND, IN

