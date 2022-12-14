ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin FC agree deal to sign Dutch winger Cheick Toure

Exclusive - Austin FC have agreed a deal to sign free agent Dutch winger Cheick Toure, 90min understands. The Verde and Black are busy strengthening their roster after an impressive 2022 season where they finished second in the Western Conference, reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time and going all the way to the Western Conference Final.
90min

St. Louis CITY SC acquire Samuel Adeniran in trade with Seattle Sounders

St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Samuel Adeniran from the Seattle Sounders. Major League Soccer's latest expansion club will send $100k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Sounders, with an additional $100k GAM to be paid in 2024 should Adeniran meet certain performance criteria.
SEATTLE, WA
90min

Derek Cornelius completes transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps to Malmo FF

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius has completed a permanent transfer to Swedish side Malmo FF. Cornelius hasn't played for the Whitecaps since June 2021 after joining Greek side Panetolikos and now departs the Canadian side permanently for an undisclosed fee. “This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came...
90min

Major League Soccer confirm date for 2023 season schedule reveal

Supporters from across Major League Soccer have marked December 20 down in their calendars. As teased by the official MLS Twitter account, Tuesday will be the day the league reveals its schedule for the 2023 season, with all 29 teams - including debutants St. Louis CITY SC - finding out their fixture lists.
The Independent

‘Embarrassing’: World Cup final plays out in front of thousands of empty seats

The Qatar World Cup final played out in front of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, as Argentina took on France at Lusail Stadium.Despite a significant number of Argentina fans turning up with hopes of seeing Lionel Messi claim the one trophy that has long eluded him, the stadium was not full in time for the opening whistle.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesOnce the second half began, with Argentina leading defending champions France 2-0 thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike, the number of empty seats had increased drastically.Thousands of seats...
The Associated Press

Spanish league attacks FIFA’s plan for bigger Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league isn’t happy with FIFA’s plan for a bigger Club World Cup, and says it would do more harm than good. “FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players, when in professional football there are many professional leagues, thousands of clubs and players who do not participate in these international competitions,” the Spanish league said Saturday.
Yardbarker

France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final

The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
CBS Sports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men's Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.
