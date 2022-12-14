FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.

2 DAYS AGO