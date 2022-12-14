Read full article on original website
Related
Austin FC agree deal to sign Dutch winger Cheick Toure
Exclusive - Austin FC have agreed a deal to sign free agent Dutch winger Cheick Toure, 90min understands. The Verde and Black are busy strengthening their roster after an impressive 2022 season where they finished second in the Western Conference, reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time and going all the way to the Western Conference Final.
St. Louis CITY SC acquire Samuel Adeniran in trade with Seattle Sounders
St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Samuel Adeniran from the Seattle Sounders. Major League Soccer's latest expansion club will send $100k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Sounders, with an additional $100k GAM to be paid in 2024 should Adeniran meet certain performance criteria.
Derek Cornelius completes transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps to Malmo FF
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius has completed a permanent transfer to Swedish side Malmo FF. Cornelius hasn't played for the Whitecaps since June 2021 after joining Greek side Panetolikos and now departs the Canadian side permanently for an undisclosed fee. “This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came...
Major League Soccer confirm date for 2023 season schedule reveal
Supporters from across Major League Soccer have marked December 20 down in their calendars. As teased by the official MLS Twitter account, Tuesday will be the day the league reveals its schedule for the 2023 season, with all 29 teams - including debutants St. Louis CITY SC - finding out their fixture lists.
Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Marcelo Silva for 2023 MLS season
Real Salt Lake have re-signed veteran center-back Marcelo Silva via free agency, the club announced Friday.
Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final.
‘Embarrassing’: World Cup final plays out in front of thousands of empty seats
The Qatar World Cup final played out in front of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, as Argentina took on France at Lusail Stadium.Despite a significant number of Argentina fans turning up with hopes of seeing Lionel Messi claim the one trophy that has long eluded him, the stadium was not full in time for the opening whistle.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updatesOnce the second half began, with Argentina leading defending champions France 2-0 thanks to a Messi penalty and Angel Di Maria strike, the number of empty seats had increased drastically.Thousands of seats...
Spanish league attacks FIFA’s plan for bigger Club World Cup
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league isn’t happy with FIFA’s plan for a bigger Club World Cup, and says it would do more harm than good. “FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players, when in professional football there are many professional leagues, thousands of clubs and players who do not participate in these international competitions,” the Spanish league said Saturday.
NYC fans rejoice over Argentina's big World Cup victory over France
Argentina fans Eyewitness News was with prayed and paced and kept a close eye on Lionel Messi as the match headed into extra time.
Yardbarker
France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final
The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
Youssoufa Moukoko: Agent deals transfer blow to Borussia Dortmund
Youssoufa Moukoko's agent gives latest update on Dortmund contract talks to fuel further transfer speculation.
World Cup final: Confirmed France and Argentina lineups
Here's how Argentina and France will line up in the World Cup final.
CBS Sports
FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men's Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved
FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Sporting News
End of the GOAT debate: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time, win or lose the World Cup final
Lionel Messi leading Argentina out in the final of his last World Cup, trying to win the only significant trophy that has eluded him over the course of football’s greatest ever career. The arc feels too narratively perfect to trust. Elite sport is always more brutal than it is...
Nico Estevez praises 'intelligent' Marco Farfan after signing new FC Dallas contracct
FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez has heaped praise on full-back Marco Farfan after he signed a new contract with the club on Thursday. The 24-year-old left-back committed his future to Dallas until at least the end of the 2025 MLS season, with the club holding an option for a further year in 2026.
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi wins the World Cup
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi finally wins the World Cup
Lionel Messi provides major update on Argentina future
Lionel Messi has spoke candidly on his international future after Argentina were crowned 2022 World Cup winners.
The best games at the 2022 World Cup - ranked
90min's picks for the ten best matches the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ranked.
As Qatar’s World Cup ends it is time for truth: Fifa chose death and suffering
Fifa had options in 2010 and from the moment it made its bid decision, there was only one route from there to here. It was a different Gianni Infantino, a more pensive Gianni Infantino, a less alarmingly excited Gianni Infantino who addressed Hall 1 at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Friday morning.
