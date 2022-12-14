ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Feds list rare NV wildflower, Tiehm’s buckwheat, as endangered

By Jeniffer Solis
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQBlL_0jitKOHZ00

Tiehm's buckwheat. (Center for Biological Diversity photo)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

A rare desert wildflower known to only grow in Nevada has been listed as endangered and will be protected under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday.

Tiehm’s buckwheat’s entire global population grows on about 10 acres of land in the Silver Peak Range of Esmeralda County. The listing also designated about 910 acres of surrounding land as protected critical habitat to support the wildflowers’ conservation and reproduction.

“Habitat loss is pushing more and more limited-range species like Tiehm’s buckwheat to the brink of extinction,” said FWS director Martha Williams, in a statement. “We look forward to working with our partners on this conservation effort to protect this rare plant and its habitat.”

Federal wildlife managers said the critical habitat they designated contains physical and biological features essential to the conservation of the native species, including open, sparsely vegetated areas, suitable soil and year-round and connected habitat for pollinators.

The decision comes after the Center for Biological Diversity, a conservation group, sued the agency in 2020 for federal protection determination after discovering wide-scale destruction to the buckwheat that destroyed more than 50% of the total population.

Until recently, the species did not face significant threats due to its remote location. However, climate change, rodent damage, and increased interest in mining around the state—particularly for lithium—has put the plant at risk, said the agency. The wildflower requires soil high in lithium and boron, making its habitat vulnerable to developers and mining interests.

Tiehm’s buckwheat has been a source of conflict between conservationists and an Australian mining company, Ioneer Corp., seeking to build an open-pit lithium mine on the plant’s only known habitat, risking its extinction in the wild.

The agency noted that Ioneer’s latest operations plan for the mine could potentially “disturb and remove up to 38% of the critical habitat for this species, impacting pollinator populations, altering hydrology, removing soil, and risking subsidence.”

The endangered species designation does not immediately block the mining project, but could impede permitting and financing efforts. Federal wildlife managers said that by establishing critical habitat for the species, future development could more effectively plan and design projects while avoiding the destruction of the plant’s habitat.

Lithium developer Ioneer has argued its latest lithium operations plan can “successfully coexist” with Tiehm’s buckwheat by avoiding direct impacts to the plant, minimizing indirect impacts, and minimizing disturbance within designated critical habitat.

The developer added that Wednesday’s announcement “provides further clarity for a path forward for the development” of their lithium project.

Ioneer managing director Bernard Rowe said the company “fully supports the listing of Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species and critical habitat designation. We are committed to the protection and conservation of the species and have incorporated numerous measures into our current and future plans to ensure this occurs.”

The Center for Biological Diversity, which petitioned for the wildflower’s listing, argued Ioneer’s revised mitigation plans would not effectively protect the buckwheat.

Patrick Donelly, the Great Basin director for the Center for Biological Diversity, vowed to “use the full power of the Endangered Species Act to ensure Ioneer doesn’t harm one hair on a buckwheat’s head.”

“I’m thrilled that Tiehm’s buckwheat now has the protections it so desperately needs for survival,” Donnelly said. “Lithium is an important part of our renewable energy transition, but it can’t come at the cost of extinction. The Service did the right thing by protecting this precious wildflower.”

The post Feds list rare NV wildflower, Tiehm’s buckwheat, as endangered appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Geothermal developer shrinks plans after toad’s endangered listing

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A Nevada-based renewable energy company plans to significantly shrink the size of a planned geothermal power plant in order to ease federal criticisms of its potential impacts on an endangered toad. Earlier this month, federal wildlife managers announced the Dixie Valley toad, a species unique to Nevada, would be listed as endangered and provided permanent […] The post Geothermal developer shrinks plans after toad’s endangered listing appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But […] The post A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns appeared first on Nevada Current.
TEXAS STATE
Nevada Current

Cat lovers clobber CCSD trapping contract

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Clark County School District hired a pest control company last month to trap and remove close to two dozen cats from a Las Vegas high school, but officials refuse to say what was to become of the creatures.   “Desert Squad Pest and Wildlife will do 1 month of trapping for feral cats underneath the […] The post Cat lovers clobber CCSD trapping contract  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Clark County declares pets are not products, bans sale from pet stores

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Clark County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance designed to reduce demand for puppy mills, which force captive dogs to produce multiple litters a year for as long as a decade, often in squalid conditions that jeopardize the health of the mother and her pups.  Commissioner Michael Naft sponsored the ordinance, which allows […] The post Clark County declares pets are not products, bans sale from pet stores  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Won’t someone think of Mark Amodei?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Now that it is official and Republicans will control the House of Representatives, pretty soon we’ll get to see if Marjorie Taylor Greene crushes the hopes and dreams of Mark Amodei. Given the Georgia congresswoman’s severely Trumpy all-whackadoodle-all-the-time approach to holding elected office, it would not be the least bit surprising if she couldn’t pick […] The post Won’t someone think of Mark Amodei? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply. The legality of […] The post Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Nevada Current.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nevada Current

Fed wants inflation to get down to 2% – but why not target 3%? Or 0%?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary What’s so special about the number 2? Quite a lot, if you’re a central banker – and that number is followed by a percent sign. That’s been the de facto or official target inflation rate for the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and many other similar institutions since at least the 1990s. But in […] The post Fed wants inflation to get down to 2% – but why not target 3%? Or 0%? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Feds to hasten environmental review of clean energy projects in the West

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Monday announced new steps to accelerate solar energy development on federal land in the West, a move that could further incentivize renewable energy development on Nevada’s vast public lands. During a visit to the Sonoran Solar Energy Project in Arizona – a project on public lands expected to […] The post Feds to hasten environmental review of clean energy projects in the West appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Volunteers reluctantly give up caring for pets at LV Homeless Courtyard

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Four days sick and off work cost Steve (who asked that we not use his full name) his room in a weekly motel.  For a while he lived in his car with his pets. When the car broke down, he sold it and landed at the City of Las Vegas’s Homeless Courtyard, where he’s been […] The post Volunteers reluctantly give up caring for pets at LV Homeless Courtyard appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Nevada Current.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When Joe Lombardo is inaugurated as governor next year, he’ll enjoy perhaps the rosiest budget scenario ever inherited by a new Nevada governor.  At $11.4 billion, state government revenue over the two-year budget period that begins in July 2023 is officially projected to be more than $2 billion larger than the budget approved for the […] The post Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released last week did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Nevada Current.
COLORADO STATE
Nevada Current

Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September. The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on Nevada Current.
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada Current

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Nevada Current.
KANSAS STATE
Nevada Current

Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nye County chaos cut into Yomba Shoshone voting access

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Disorganization and miscommunication in Nye County following the appointment of election denier Mark Kampf as the county’s top election clerk resulted in a botched and chaotic election week for the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.  It wasn’t until the Friday before Election Day that Kampf agreed to establish a polling location on the tribe’s reservation, despite an […] The post Nye County chaos cut into Yomba Shoshone voting access  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy