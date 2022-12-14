ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh PD Looks For Suspect In Saturday Stabbing

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at a business at the 800 block of Oregon Street in the City of Oshkosh. Around 2 A.M. on Saturday morning, officers from the Oshkosh Police Department were dispatched to a weapons call in the 800 block of Oregon Street. They received information that a female had been stabbed multiple times.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Smoke Alarms Aid Oshkosh Family in House Fire

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A smoke alarm helped an Oshkosh family escape a house fire safely. Crews were called to the home at 3777 Glenayre Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home, causing minor damage.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating Phone Scam

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Holiday Work Parties Making A Comeback

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A lot changed and even disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Christmas tradition survived: the work Christmas party. Companies throwing holiday parties for employees has made this the busiest week of the year for Biebel’s Catering & Rental. “It’s kind of a silly...
BELLEVUE, WI
wtaq.com

Neenah Ice Rink Is Rated One Of The Best In The Country

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. “From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them,” The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different...
NEENAH, WI
wtaq.com

Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Shooting Leaves One Injured, Police Looking For Suspects

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Schabusiness’ Competency to be Determined Next Year in Green Bay Murder, Decapitation Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy