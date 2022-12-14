Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Hunter Takes Down ‘Absolute Unit’ of A Raccoon, Breaks State Record
This girthy raccoon recently shot by a hunter in Missouri is an absolute wagon. The absolute unit is big enough to officially break the state record. The raccoon weighed in at a whopping 35 pounds. According to The State, officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation simply summed up the record-breaking raccoon by saying “that’s a monster.”
a-z-animals.com
Lucky Family Discovers $1M Worth of Gold Off the Florida Coast
Lucky Family Discovers $1M Worth of Gold Off the Florida Coast. The year 2015 was very special for the Schmitt family from Florida! It was the year that they discovered gold artifacts on the ocean floor that were worth over $1 million. The event was widely reported in the news but what is really special is that they recorded footage of the moment so that we can all witness the excitement for ourselves.
Cleanup is underway for the US’s second-largest tar sands oil spill. Experts say it’ll be harder than past leaks.
The second-largest tar sands oil spill in the country — which left a black pockmark on Kansas grasslands a few weeks ago — will be harder to clean compared to past oil spills. In early December, nearly 14,000 barrels of oil known as diluted bitumen spilled in north-central...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota
North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles cases rise to 169 in South Africa outbreak
In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in South Africa, health officials in the country now report 169 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles from 11 October to 07 December 2022 across 4 provinces: North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Gauteng. In Limpopo, 98 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles were reported from 11 October...
The Weather Channel
Major Arctic Cold Outbreak To Plunge Through Plains, Midwest, South Christmas Week
Widespread cold air will engulf much of the central and eastern U.S. next week. This time, it will also plunge deep into the South, including Texas and parts of Florida. Temperatures may not rise above zero for several days in the Northern Plains. This cold will last through Christmas, possibly...
LOOK: Stunning Hatchery-Raised ‘Candy Cane’ Fish Released Into Wild for First Time
An endangered fish with brilliant candy cane coloring has hope of rebounding from near extinction after a hatchery was able to raise and release the species for the first time. The fish, appropriately named candy darter, had once been plentiful in the upper Kanawha River Basin, which includes the Gauley,...
WATCH: Alaska Bush Pilot Shows Off Major Yeti Cooler Haul After Shipping Container Spill
A bush pilot in Seward, Alaska has found an impressive 19 Yeti coolers, but he’s not stopping there- he wants more. 38-year-old Duke Marolf found an impressive stash of popular coolers. He says he’s still on the hunt for me, too. Footage of his loot has been shared on Twitter.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Horse botulism outbreak update; FDA issues warning about Alfalfa Cubes
In a follow-up on the suspected botulism outbreak in horses in Louisiana, federal officials know of at least 98 horses in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas who showed neurologic symptoms. At least 45 of these horses have died or were euthanized due to declining health. The symptoms reported are...
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
Something to Crow About
Crows are one of those animals that don’t seem to have many friends. Much like our little buddy the coyote, crows are considered varmints by most people and they don’t have a very big fan club. Crows are considered pretty intelligent on the animal IQ board and they are adaptable, hardy birds that seem to be able to survive about anywhere. Crows are gregarious, social birds that know how to make the most of staying in large groups. They are also stone-cold killers.
Comments / 0