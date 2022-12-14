Crows are one of those animals that don’t seem to have many friends. Much like our little buddy the coyote, crows are considered varmints by most people and they don’t have a very big fan club. Crows are considered pretty intelligent on the animal IQ board and they are adaptable, hardy birds that seem to be able to survive about anywhere. Crows are gregarious, social birds that know how to make the most of staying in large groups. They are also stone-cold killers.

