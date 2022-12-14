ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Lucky Family Discovers $1M Worth of Gold Off the Florida Coast

Lucky Family Discovers $1M Worth of Gold Off the Florida Coast. The year 2015 was very special for the Schmitt family from Florida! It was the year that they discovered gold artifacts on the ocean floor that were worth over $1 million. The event was widely reported in the news but what is really special is that they recorded footage of the moment so that we can all witness the excitement for ourselves.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota

North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
OREGON STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles cases rise to 169 in South Africa outbreak

In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in South Africa, health officials in the country now report 169 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles from 11 October to 07 December 2022 across 4 provinces: North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Gauteng. In Limpopo, 98 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles were reported from 11 October...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Horse botulism outbreak update; FDA issues warning about Alfalfa Cubes

In a follow-up on the suspected botulism outbreak in horses in Louisiana, federal officials know of at least 98 horses in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas who showed neurologic symptoms. At least 45 of these horses have died or were euthanized due to declining health. The symptoms reported are...
LOUISIANA STATE
gardeningknowhow.com

Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care

If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Something to Crow About

Crows are one of those animals that don’t seem to have many friends. Much like our little buddy the coyote, crows are considered varmints by most people and they don’t have a very big fan club. Crows are considered pretty intelligent on the animal IQ board and they are adaptable, hardy birds that seem to be able to survive about anywhere. Crows are gregarious, social birds that know how to make the most of staying in large groups. They are also stone-cold killers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy