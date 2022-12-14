Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why community-centered education is key to growing a more inclusive tech landscape
Two years ago, the Governor’s Workforce Council put forth their Workforce Strategic Plan — a coordinated, statewide strategy for Connecticut to build an equitable, inclusive and innovative workforce that meets current economic demands. According to the plan, there were 6,000 open computing jobs in the state, with future...
Unruly public meetings have prompted leaders in many CT towns to sign a pledge
Officials in Connecticut and across the country have faced angry outbursts, threats and efforts to shut down public meetings in recent years, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were imposed. The unruliness has reached such a level here that the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities began circulating a civility pledge in early...
Colin McEnroe (opinion): New Hampshire no longer has the primary steering wheel. Let CT drive.
You cannot imagine, if you are not a columnist, the bespoke agony of having no suitable topic. It is emptiness in search of presence. It is an unlikely fusion of panic and idleness. It is a magnet for the iron filings that might generously be described as “pre-writing behavior.”
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up. What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
Through coaching changes and father's death, UConn is more than football for Ian Swenson
STORRS — Ian Swenson, then a UConn freshman, had grown exceedingly comfortable in his new life as a student-athlete back in July 2017, when he planned a trip home to Evanston, Ill. He knew the couple of days he planned to spend with his ailing father, Todd Swenson, could mark a goodbye.
What to know about the Connecticut high school girls ice hockey season in the CHSGHA
A closer look at what you should know entering the 2022-23 Connecticut high school girls hockey season:. The exodus of top goalies to graduation or prep schools is pronounced this year, leaving many top contenders with newcomers between the pipes. Gone to graduation are GameTimeCT first teamer Cailtin O’Brien of Simsbury, Grace Nowak of West Haven/SHA, Claire Haupt of Darien, and Maren Riley of ETB, among others. New Canaan’s Nikki Ferraro, the second goalie to earn GameTimeCT first team honors last year, Trumbull’s Elsa Haakonsen, and Suffield’s Teagan Mabrysmith all left for Prep schools. Among the top returners are Kelsey Kowal, who had significant playing time for ETB last year, and Emma Kunschner in Greenwich. Others will no doubt emerge as solid players, but the position is wide open to start the winter.
