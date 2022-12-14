ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unruly public meetings have prompted leaders in many CT towns to sign a pledge

Officials in Connecticut and across the country have faced angry outbursts, threats and efforts to shut down public meetings in recent years, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were imposed. The unruliness has reached such a level here that the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities began circulating a civility pledge in early...
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
What to know about the Connecticut high school girls ice hockey season in the CHSGHA

A closer look at what you should know entering the 2022-23 Connecticut high school girls hockey season:. The exodus of top goalies to graduation or prep schools is pronounced this year, leaving many top contenders with newcomers between the pipes. Gone to graduation are GameTimeCT first teamer Cailtin O’Brien of Simsbury, Grace Nowak of West Haven/SHA, Claire Haupt of Darien, and Maren Riley of ETB, among others. New Canaan’s Nikki Ferraro, the second goalie to earn GameTimeCT first team honors last year, Trumbull’s Elsa Haakonsen, and Suffield’s Teagan Mabrysmith all left for Prep schools. Among the top returners are Kelsey Kowal, who had significant playing time for ETB last year, and Emma Kunschner in Greenwich. Others will no doubt emerge as solid players, but the position is wide open to start the winter.
