‘Avatar 2’ Makes Waves With $134M U.S. Debut
"By Lindsey Bahr“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.It tied with “The Batman” as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ( $187.4 million in May ), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ( $181 million in November ) and “Thor:...
ComicBook
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
‘Doctor Who’ First Look Reveals Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor Costume
With each passing day, the long wait for the highly anticipated “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary festivities gets a little bit shorter. The announcements made over the past few months have been an embarrassment of riches for fans of the long-running British sci-fi show. First, it was announced that beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies would be taking over the series again, and that actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate would return to the show for the 60th anniversary. Then, BBC revealed “Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the 14th actor to play the iconic role. “There aren’t quite...
Steven Spielberg Says He “Truly” Regrets ‘Jaws’ Influence on the “Decimation of the Shark Population”
Steven Spielberg sees the regular malfunctioning of his mechanical shark while filming Jaws as a cinematic gift, but says the fear the film drummed up against real-life sharks is something he wishes he hadn’t played a part in. During an interview with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the director plays some of his favorite songs and unpacks his cinematic resume, the discussion spanning everything from his work on films like The Fabelmans, West Side Story, E.T. and Schindler’s List, to his own personal life and pop cultural influences like Bruce Springsteen and Alfred Hitchcock. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg...
ComicBook
Harvey Guillen Discusses Why Swearing Works in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Exclusive)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters and it stars Antonio Banderas as the fan-favorite titular character who originally made his debut in Shrek 2 back in 2004. The new animated film also features Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as a happy-go-lucky dog named Perrito with an extremely dark past. There's a moment in the film that features some curse words that were once directed at Perrito, which ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently brought up in an interview with Guillén.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
ComicBook
New Barbie Photos Feature Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and More
The Barbie movie channeled 2001: A Space Odyssey for its teaser trailer, introducing fans to the live-action versions of your favorite dolls. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie, while Ryan Gosling plays the Ken doll. Of course, there are many different versions of Barbie dolls to collect, which allows the film to feature an all-star cast that includes the likes of Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. After several set photos leaked, we now have hi-def photos from Barbie to see what these actors look like bringing the collectible Mattel dolls to life.
Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Going Down
20th Century Studios has finally released the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's groundbreaking Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water will attempt to leave as much of an impact as the first film, with box office projections estimating that the film will be the biggest hit of 2022. The film has also garnered some pretty good reactions, with the film receiving a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When reviews first came out, The Way of Water had a pretty good 83% fresh rating on the review aggregator site, but now it appears that the rating is starting to go down. As of today, the Avatar sequel is sitting at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and if it goes lower than 75% it will lose it's Certified Fresh ranking.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
