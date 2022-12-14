ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

