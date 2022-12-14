Read full article on original website
Man with life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth shooting, police say
A man had to go to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday night.
One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
Woman gets 31 years after killing boyfriend in VB hotel parking lot
A Virginia Beach woman is heading to prison for killing her boyfriend and hiding his body in a car. Melissa Diaz was sentenced to 31 years in prison.
Dog dies in Hampton house fire; one person left with life-threatening injuries
A fire in Hampton sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to fire officials.
Witness testimony reveals new details about murder case of still-missing Newport News mother
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New witness testimony revealed new details about the weeks leading up to the disappearance of Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis, as well as the immediate hours after her last known whereabouts. Eure-Lewis' husband Adrian Lewis is charged with first-degree murder, even though authorities still have...
Police: 1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach
Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
Virginia Beach police rescue 80-year old dementia patient from 12-foot ditch
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A senior citizen with dementia is safe after he went missing on Saturday, sparking a major search party in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach police officers found the man in a 12-foot ditch that was filled with about a foot of water, only a few feet away from a major highway.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
Portsmouth police: man charged with making 'several' online threats
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Portsmouth police said he made "several concerning threats" online.
Woman accused of killing 2-year-old daughter in Virginia Beach hotel in court
Police found Leandra Andrade and her 2-year-old in a hotel room. Today, a homicide detective testified about the case.
Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
Two hurt in shooting on High Street in Portsmouth
Medics rushed a man to the hospital with serious injuries. We're told a second man is also hurt, but should recover.
Police search for suspects in shooting in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting on August 14 came in around 10:09 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road.
Norfolk-based Sailor sentenced in 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old woman
On Friday, a judge sentenced Alexis Whitehead, 25, to 12 years in prison for racing with another vehicle while under the influence and crashing off Hampton Boulevard.
3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after...
Two men injured in Portsmouth shooting, police investigate
Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred around 5:14 a,m., near the 3400 block of Hartford.
Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight
Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three...
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
Several students, adults hurt in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
The crash happened on Indian River Road near South Military Highway, and involved the bus and another vehicle. Those injured should survive, according to police.
