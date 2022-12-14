Read full article on original website
Sandra Buckingham
3d ago
I hope the homeowners win bc the nonstop building and development has already had dire consequences to our wildlife. Enough already! If there aren’t enough existing homes for ppl to buy then guess what? You don’t get to own a home here until one frees up bc we are over FULL as it is!!
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million
97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Architectural firms chosen to submit proposals for new Sarasota performing arts center
Out of the 43 architectural firms that submitted applications to design a new Sarasota performing arts center, 18 have been chosen to submit proposals. Part of what was expected to be a six-month process, the SPAC Architect Selection Task Force sent out a request for qualification in November for the project with an anticipated budget of $275 million.
Longboat Observer
Housing development plans advance despite dissent from racing community
The owners of two East County motorsports tracks pleaded with Manatee County commissioners on Thursday to curtail Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's efforts to build up to 4,500 homes in close proximity. Freedom Factory owner Garrett Mitchell, known by his YouTube persona Cleetus McFarland, and Bradenton Motorsports Park owner Victor Alvarez both spoke...
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port disaster clean up to be put on hold for the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays. According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Longboat Observer
Peter Vole named Agriculturalist of the Year in Manatee County
In 1993, Peter Vole III was not really a rancher despite his 19 acres of land. That all changed with one phone call. Vole, who in November was honored as the Manatee County Agriculturalist of the Year by the Bradenton Kiwanis, was living on Oxford Road in Parrish just under 20 years ago when he received a call from his neighbor, Savilla Oxford.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs plan for apartments under airport glide path
A new apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has taken a significant step toward approval, and this time the airport is powerless to stand in the way of Progress. At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Sarasota Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for Progress...
Scrap yard fire in Manatee County still burning but no longer spreading, authorities say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire that began Friday is continuing to burn at a scrap yard in Manatee County, closing Harlee Road as smoke could be seen for miles. Fire crews are on the scene at Aceros America Port Manatee LLC, which is off Harlee Road, working to put out the fire that started around 12:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling. On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza. Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church...
Mysuncoast.com
Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Though it will be burning for hours, the fire at a scrapyard in Palmetto is mostly contained. Officials from North River Fire District say that several agencies are responding to the fire at Aceros America on Harlee Road in Palmetto. Due to the nature of scrapyards with combustibles, such as tires and plastics, the fire may be burning for hours. They are using foam to put out the flames and firefighters are working at a safe distance.
FDOT engineers unveil pair of Legacy Trail pedestrian bridges for Clark and Bee Ridge roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An effort to enhance the experience and safety of cyclists and pedestrians using The Legacy Trail in Sarasota has advanced. We now know what a pair of proposed pedestrian overpasses along the trail would look like. The new design was just released to the public at the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday.
wqcs.org
FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue
Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Mysuncoast.com
Storm Damage in North Port
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX.
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
3 rescued from disabled sailboat west of Anclote Island
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people, including two children, were rescued from their sailboat nearly 100 miles west of Anclote Island, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. The owner of the sailboat called into the U.S. Coast Guard command center some time around 4 p.m. and reported their 25-foot sailboat had become disabled, the agency said. As weather conditions worsened, the Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to rescue three people stuck off the coast of Florida.
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Real Estate Experts Weigh in on 2022 and Look Forward to 2023
Soaring interest and homeowners' insurance rates, inflation, Hurricane Ian, pandemic effects still interrupting supply chains and labor, a flood of new neighbors, an affordable housing crisis and a war in Ukraine. To put it mildly, this year has been a roller coaster—and the local real estate market had a front seat.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
