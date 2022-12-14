ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Sick details of Quinton Simon’s injuries revealed as indictment details mom Leilani’s repeated ‘lies’ in toddler’s death

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE mother of Quinton Simon has been indicted for her son's murder as the toddler's injuries and his mother's repeated lies are revealed.

Leilani Simon, 22, was charged with 19 crimes including malice murder in the death of her 20-month-old, Georgia officials announced on Wednesday.

Leilani Simon, 22, (pictured) was indicted for her son Quinton's murder Credit: Chatham County Police Department
Quinton Simon, 20 months, (pictured) was found dead in November and his injuries along with his mother's lies have been revealed Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Quinton was found dead more than a month after he disappeared from his grandmother's home in Savannah, Georgia, on October 5.

Authorities confirmed that the child was dead on November 28 after finding his remains in a landfill on November 18.

Leilani was arrested for her son's murder three days after police confirmed Quinton's remains had been found.

According to court documents, Leilani allegedly beat Quinton "with an object" that resulted in "serious bodily injury."

Leilani allegedly caused "cruel and excessive physical pain" to her small son, the documents stated.

In the early morning hours of October 5, Leilani allegedly concealed his death "by discarding him in a dumpster" at nearby Azalea Mobile Home Park.

Leilani also allegedly admitted to leaving her house late at night on October 4 "to meet her drug dealer," court documents show.

She originally told authorities that she was having this meeting "to pay an existing drug debt."

Leilani's charges also included felony murder, concealment of the death of another, and making false statements to police, among other charges.

According to court documents, on or around October 5, Leilani allegedly gave a false report, "implying that Quinton Simon had been abducted by an unknown intruder."

Leilani also allegedly lied when she told police that "the only controlled substance of which she was a regular user was marijuana," court documents show.

However, it's unclear which other drugs she allegedly has used.

She also allegedly "used controlled substances" on the night of October 4.

"These are the cases that keep us up at night, these are the cases that need justice," District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said as she announced the charges against Leilani.

"We have the evidence to bring these charges because of the hard work of the investigators, agents, and rangers who worked this case," she added.

Meanwhile, Quinton's grandmother, Billie Jo Betterton, also known as Billie Jo Howell, was arrested on Monday on contempt of court.

Howell had custody of Quinton at the time of his disappearance.

'LOST SO MUCH'

Following Leilani’s arrest, Howell broke her silence in an emotional TikTok video.

A TikToker asked Howell: "Why were you harboring Leilani when she knew she killed Quinton the whole time?"

Through tears, she responded: “Why would you assume I did? I’ve lost so much, but nobody cares."

A family friend told WTOC that Leilani had checked into a treatment center several weeks ago and Howell learned that she was planning to discharge herself.

The source added that she had to make "one of the hardest decisions of her life," informing the FBI about Leilani's plans.

Billie Jo Howell, also known as Billie Jo Betterton (pictured) was arrested on contempt of court Credit: Chatham County Jail
Police confirmed Quinton was dead on November 28, almost two months after he went missing Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Comments / 12

Summer Shipula
3d ago

Grandma knew. Quinton was with her prior to the murder. Then there's reports of them going out partying together after!! Little doll not even 2 years old. Why couldn't someone protect him? like the grandma. Why was she out drinking with her daughter who had substance abuse issues? poor little guy.

Reply
13
Laverne Brison
3d ago

The grandmother knew her daughter was unfit which is why she had custody of this poor precious baby. Why did she let her move into the house and have access to him? She needs to be locked up also.

Reply(2)
10
The Greek
2d ago

Beyond belief that such evil could do this to such a beautiful little boy. So many couples that can’t have children would love to have had him

Reply
7
 

