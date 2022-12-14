Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Missing Beaufort County Teen returns home
Kaleb Tripp returned home on Sunday evening. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. According to Sheriff's Office officials, Nineteen-year-old Kaleb Tripp was last seen at his residence on Hwy 33 East, Chocowinity around 10 PM on Saturday, December 17th.
wcti12.com
Drone and air show comes to Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The first ever drone and air show took place in Beaufort County at the Washington-Warren Airport. It wasn't just about airplanes this weekend, but also drones and future jobs. Washington-Warren Airport is moving forward with the future in flight with drone aviation technology. The airport...
wcti12.com
Man wanted for armed robbery, assault with deadly weapon
HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Police responded to Woodfield Cove Apartments where a victim was pistol-whipped and suffering from injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital and later...
wcti12.com
Man arrested on fentanyl, Oxycodone, cocaine, marijuana charges
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit arrested a man on illegal drug charges after undercover purchases of pills. Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29, of Washington, was charged with:. Trafficking in cocaine. Trafficking in opioids (fentanyl) Trafficking in opioids (Oxycodone) Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Kinston in late November
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston on Nov. 27, 2022. Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. McMillan was jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
wcti12.com
Kinston leaders, community gather to discuss ways to combat high crime levels
KINSTON, Lenoir County — People in the city of Kinston are ready to see a difference when it comes to crime. It's a very complex and Kinston City Council members said that it’s going to take a collaborative effort. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said the city has...
wcti12.com
Wreaths Across America honors veterans with annual visit to New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — For the past 12 years, Wreaths Across America has been honoring the lives of fallen veterans by laying wreaths down at the foot of their tombstones. Saturday, Wreaths Across America visited the New Bern National Cemetery and the Greenwood Cemetery. While there are thousands...
wcti12.com
Onslow County mourns passing of former board member
Onslow County is mourning Friday after the passing of Ernest "Ernie" Wright, the first African-American elected to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. The Onslow County Government made the announcement of Wright's passing. Mr. Wright served on the Board of Commissioners from 1992-2000 and was first elected as Vice Chairman...
wcti12.com
Team 252 wins all-star football game, UNC, ECU men's hoops notch wins
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The 252 vs. 919 all-star football game had its second installment Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Greenville. Team 919 won a year ago but the 252 team got its revenge this season with a 20-17 victory. Havelock head coach Allen Wooten was coaching the 252...
