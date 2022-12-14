ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Give the gift of memories in Omaha this holiday season

By Ron Johnson
 4 days ago
During the holidays attention turns to tangible gifts such as toys, clothes, and gift cards. However, it is often said the best gift we can give is our time and many places in the Omaha metro area provide the perfect opportunity for families to spend that time together.

At the Omaha Children’s Museum guests will find Santa’s Magic. The festivities give kids a chance to get up close and personal with the big man in red.

Andrew Mattson of the Omaha Children's Museum describes the fun.

“We have Santa and some of his friends here in town and they are here to explore what the meaning of the holiday is and really, just kinda get everybody into that Christmas spirit, holiday spirit,” Mattson said.

All kinds of holiday-related activities are all part of Santa’s Magic and fun for the whole family. Memberships are available for purchase at the Omaha Children's Museum’s website .

The Orpheum Theater is another place families can check out. Omaha Performing Arts is currently selling tickets to see the next broadway show coming to the theater in January.

"Six" tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII with a modern twist. Cast member Jasmine Forsberg said it makes the perfect gift.

“This show is a gift in itself, for sure, it is a perfect show to bring your family to," she said. "It is one of those shows that I think people of all generations can take something from.”

Forsberg calls the musical a cross between The Spice Girls and The Tudor period.

Six opens on Jan. 3 and runs through Jan. 8, tickets are available at ticketomaha.com .

