Durham, NC

packinsider.com

A Clemson Insider Breaks Down What NC State is Getting in WR Dacari Collins

Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game

ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl to spoil Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his farewell. It was the second consecutive season that Sanders’ Tigers were favored before losing in the game regarded as the championship of teams from historically Black colleges and universities. “I feel like we’ve won, but we didn’t win that game,” said Sanders, who now will devote his full attention to his new job as Colorado’s coach. He was tearful in a pregame speech to his players.
JACKSON, MS
cbs17

Fans travel 24+ hours to Durham for NAIA football championship game

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday Durham was packed with football fans not just from North Carolina, but from across the country. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game was hosted at the Durham County Memorial Field. “Today’s the pinnacle for us for NAIA football, a National...
DURHAM, NC
dakotanewsnow.com

Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern football team beat the bad weather and flew into Durham, North Carolina, yesterday in advance of Saturday’s NAIA National Championship Game with Keiser. Though it’s a business trip the Red Raiders still plan to soak in the week and see some...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral

Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central best bet, odds and how to bet

The Jackson State Tigers will face off against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl. Coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders, Jackson State posted a perfect 12-0 record this season. The Tigers' last game was their 43-24 victory over Southern to capture the SWAC title. NC Central comes...
JACKSON, MS
chapelboro.com

Buzzer-Beater, Second Half Comeback Key UNC Men’s Basketball’s Overtime Win

Playing in New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in more than a decade, the UNC men’s basketball team made sure to put on a show. The Tar Heels came back from a 14-point first-half deficit and used a game-tying buzzer beater by Pete Nance to force overtime against No. 23 Ohio State Saturday afternoon. In the extra period, UNC used tight defense and clutch baskets from Caleb Love and Armando Bacot to pull away for the 89-84 win. It’s Carolina’s first win over a ranked team this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
TheAtlantaVoice

Celebration Bowl is just that, a celebration of HBCU culture

The plethora of jerseys, hats, scarfs, coats, flags, both big and small, went way past representing the two schools playing in this year’s Celebration Bowl. The annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) title game between the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference is one of Atlanta’s biggest sporting events and brings out fans […] The post Celebration Bowl is just that, a celebration of HBCU culture appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
packinsider.com

Former NC State DT Joshua Harris Transfers to Ole Miss

Former Wolfpack Defensive Tackle Joshua Harris entered the Transfer Portal on December 10th, and he announced his new school today, committing to Ole Miss. Harris played in all 12 games this year for the Wolfpack, posting 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 192 snaps as a reserve.
thecomeback.com

Shedeur Sanders speaks on eye-opening HBCU experience

Jackson State fell to North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ final game as coach of the Tigers unfortunately resulted in an overtime loss. But a lot has obviously been on the minds of Deion, the Tigers, Deion’s new team at Colorado, and those in and around the Jackson State program.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University to perform in HBCU band showcase

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s funny how your life can take an unexpected direction.   Since at least kindergarten, Thomas Warner, Jr. was determined to be an architect. He ven had a full scholarship to college to study architecture, but you’ll find him in front of the North Carolina A&T State University Blue & Gold […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: A weekend homecoming for Hubert Davis

When the UNC basketball program takes on Ohio State at Madison Square Garden, it will be a homecoming for current head coach Hubert Davis. The UNC basketball program has not returned to Madison Square Garden in quite some time. In fact, the last time the Tar Heels played at the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wraltechwire.com

Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader

MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
MEBANE, NC

