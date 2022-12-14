Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO