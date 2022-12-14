Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
NC Central proved the world wrong again in the Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central knew all along it had what it took to win it all. But it had to prove a lot of people wrong. The post NC Central proved the world wrong again in the Celebration Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
Raleigh man experiences unique game as both alma maters play in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drew Johnson is a Raleigh native, former basketball player and North Carolina Central University graduate. Currently, he’s the director of the McNair Scholars Program at NC Central. So, it should’ve been simple when it came to rooting for N.C. Central Saturday as they took...
packinsider.com
A Clemson Insider Breaks Down What NC State is Getting in WR Dacari Collins
Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.
NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game
ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl to spoil Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his farewell. It was the second consecutive season that Sanders’ Tigers were favored before losing in the game regarded as the championship of teams from historically Black colleges and universities. “I feel like we’ve won, but we didn’t win that game,” said Sanders, who now will devote his full attention to his new job as Colorado’s coach. He was tearful in a pregame speech to his players.
cbs17
Fans travel 24+ hours to Durham for NAIA football championship game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday Durham was packed with football fans not just from North Carolina, but from across the country. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game was hosted at the Durham County Memorial Field. “Today’s the pinnacle for us for NAIA football, a National...
dakotanewsnow.com
Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience
DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern football team beat the bad weather and flew into Durham, North Carolina, yesterday in advance of Saturday’s NAIA National Championship Game with Keiser. Though it’s a business trip the Red Raiders still plan to soak in the week and see some...
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral
Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
FOX Sports
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central best bet, odds and how to bet
The Jackson State Tigers will face off against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Celebration Bowl. Coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders, Jackson State posted a perfect 12-0 record this season. The Tigers' last game was their 43-24 victory over Southern to capture the SWAC title. NC Central comes...
chapelboro.com
Buzzer-Beater, Second Half Comeback Key UNC Men’s Basketball’s Overtime Win
Playing in New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in more than a decade, the UNC men’s basketball team made sure to put on a show. The Tar Heels came back from a 14-point first-half deficit and used a game-tying buzzer beater by Pete Nance to force overtime against No. 23 Ohio State Saturday afternoon. In the extra period, UNC used tight defense and clutch baskets from Caleb Love and Armando Bacot to pull away for the 89-84 win. It’s Carolina’s first win over a ranked team this season.
Celebration Bowl is just that, a celebration of HBCU culture
The plethora of jerseys, hats, scarfs, coats, flags, both big and small, went way past representing the two schools playing in this year’s Celebration Bowl. The annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) title game between the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference is one of Atlanta’s biggest sporting events and brings out fans […] The post Celebration Bowl is just that, a celebration of HBCU culture appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
packinsider.com
Former NC State DT Joshua Harris Transfers to Ole Miss
Former Wolfpack Defensive Tackle Joshua Harris entered the Transfer Portal on December 10th, and he announced his new school today, committing to Ole Miss. Harris played in all 12 games this year for the Wolfpack, posting 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 192 snaps as a reserve.
thecomeback.com
Shedeur Sanders speaks on eye-opening HBCU experience
Jackson State fell to North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ final game as coach of the Tigers unfortunately resulted in an overtime loss. But a lot has obviously been on the minds of Deion, the Tigers, Deion’s new team at Colorado, and those in and around the Jackson State program.
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Celebration Bowl Presser: Deion spills why he’s really leaving Jackson State
After JSU coach Deion Sanders’ pre-Celebration Bowl press conference, Messenger Minute Host Angela Jones talks with Black College Sports Page Publisher Lut Williams. North Carolina Central and Jackson State prepare to go head-to-head in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at 12 PM EST, in Atlanta.
NC A&T State University to perform in HBCU band showcase
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s funny how your life can take an unexpected direction. Since at least kindergarten, Thomas Warner, Jr. was determined to be an architect. He ven had a full scholarship to college to study architecture, but you’ll find him in front of the North Carolina A&T State University Blue & Gold […]
'This has been a true blessing': NCCU specialists reflect on long journey to Celebration Bowl
In addition to a record-setting offense, and a top-ranked defense, the NCCU Eagles boast one of the most complete special teams units in the country.
UNC Basketball: A weekend homecoming for Hubert Davis
When the UNC basketball program takes on Ohio State at Madison Square Garden, it will be a homecoming for current head coach Hubert Davis. The UNC basketball program has not returned to Madison Square Garden in quite some time. In fact, the last time the Tar Heels played at the...
Mo Williams sounds off on SWAC, Jackson State fans (videos)
Mo Williams wants to see some changes at Jackson State University. The Tigers’ head basketball coach called out the JSU faithful multiple times in a week where the team hosted Mississippi State in the Mississippi Coliseum on Dec. 14. Jackson State ended up losing the game to No. 17...
Ben L. Smith hires former Chambers AD Montis Lash as next head football coach
Greensboro, N.C. — Ben L. Smith announced that it has hired former Chambers athletic director and offensive coordinator Montis Lash as its next head football coach. Lash is an alumni of Smith, as are his parents, sister, and daughter. Lash was announced as the next head coach in a ceremony in the school's media center on Thursday.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
