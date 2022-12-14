Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Truck Fire on 481 south in DeWitt
DeWitt, NY — Emergency crews battle a truck fire on 481 south in Dewitt, December 18th. Officials were called to the scene just before 2:00 p.m. It happened near exit 6 heading to the Thruway. According to first responders no one was injured. This story will be updated.
cnycentral.com
Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
cnycentral.com
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Citrus plants with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features citrus plants in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses winter crime and car safety kits
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses crime statistics during the winter, moving cars for plows, and winter safety kits in cars. Watch...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse officials say illegally parked cars biggest problem for plow crews
The City of Syracuse faced its first winter test on Friday, sending out DPW crews to handle the wet and heavy snow that started coming down Thursday afternoon. The City’s Chief Operating Officer said they passed with flying colors, facing one major snag: dozens of illegally parked cars. “The...
cnycentral.com
Local businesses stay open despite winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
cnycentral.com
Feet of lake effect snow will be likely for some locations between now and Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily being west to west southwest and eventually west northwest. The lake effect will be pretty intense...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for DSS workers
Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for DSS workers. Oswego, N.Y. — Representatives from Oswego county’s Department of Social Services spoke during the county legislature's special meeting on Dec. 15, to let their leaders know what they need moving forward in order to continue doing their jobs.
cnycentral.com
Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck
CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
cnycentral.com
Last minute holiday shoppers are hoping to buy local
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last minute shoppers are scavenging through stores to buy gifts for friends and loved ones just days before Christmas. "I have a hard time getting gifts a little early,” said Karla Prince. “So I like to make some last-minute plans to be safe." Store...
cnycentral.com
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia College President: We were "cautiously optimistic" up until week of closing vote
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — In February, David Bergh took on the role of president at Cazenovia College. He says he went into it with eyes wide open along with the board of trustees, all in agreement that the college was in trouble. "We were very hopeful. I mean, I would...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse company hired to do third-party investigation at Vera House
We've confirmed with company Mace Security Services LLC that they've been hired by Vera House to conduct an internal investigation. The Syracuse company is led by Michael Buck, a retired 30-year veteran of the New York State Police. The company's website lists expertise in internal investigations in a workplace. We first reported back in November that Vera House, which provides resources for victims and survivors or domestic and sexual abuse, would be doing a third-party investigation into policies and procedures within the organization.
cnycentral.com
Jan 6 text from CNY Mom to Capitol Officer son: 'I love you, I love you, I love you'
Solvay, NY — Kathee Dobe-Call was running errands on January 6, 2021. Her phone started blowing up with news alerts. From their home in Solvay, the Call’s knew that day would be a long and tense day at the U.S. Capitol Building, but they never allowed themselves to believe their son would ever encounter grave danger. In fact, Kathee had pretty much convinced herself that her son Joshua, 27, had among the safest jobs in law enforcement. That illusion was shattered by the January 6 riots.
cnycentral.com
One-on-one with the Cazenovia College President, days after closure announcement
CAZENOVIA , N.Y. — Most of the students are gone for holiday break before what will be the last semester ever at Cazenovia College. But president David Bergh and faculty and staff had a holiday gathering on campus just before our interview today. He says he emphasized everyone is in this together facing an uncertain future. A board of trustees vote last Wednesday led to the announcement Cazenovia College President David Bergh says he never wanted to make. He only took over as president in February. The college was just shy of celebrating its bicentennial.
cnycentral.com
Delivering on a dream: A look back on SU men's soccer's biggest win in program history
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been a full three-and-a-half days and I still can't help but get giddy at the fact that the Syracuse men's soccer program won their first ever national championship. The way they won it was even more impressive. 2-2 after 90 minutes, 2-2 after 20 minutes of extra time, and then 7-6 after a back-and-forth penalty kick shootout that featured anything and everything you could want.
cnycentral.com
Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
cnycentral.com
Orange open up second-half lead, beat in-state foe Cornell for 5th-straight win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men's basketball went into the halftime break tied with in-state rival Cornell. They came out of it on fire and rode the wave of momentum to a 78-63 win, their fifth in as many games. Things didn't look promising out for the Orange out of...
Comments / 0