Camden, NY

Truck Fire on 481 south in DeWitt

DeWitt, NY — Emergency crews battle a truck fire on 481 south in Dewitt, December 18th. Officials were called to the scene just before 2:00 p.m. It happened near exit 6 heading to the Thruway. According to first responders no one was injured. This story will be updated.
DEWITT, NY
Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building

Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
SYRACUSE, NY
Gardening Update: Citrus plants with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features citrus plants in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Syracuse Police Department discusses winter crime and car safety kits

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses crime statistics during the winter, moving cars for plows, and winter safety kits in cars. Watch...
SYRACUSE, NY
Local businesses stay open despite winter storm

Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for DSS workers

Oswego County votes unanimously to increase pay for DSS workers. Oswego, N.Y. — Representatives from Oswego county’s Department of Social Services spoke during the county legislature's special meeting on Dec. 15, to let their leaders know what they need moving forward in order to continue doing their jobs.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck

CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
CORTLAND, NY
Last minute holiday shoppers are hoping to buy local

Syracuse, N.Y. — Last minute shoppers are scavenging through stores to buy gifts for friends and loved ones just days before Christmas. "I have a hard time getting gifts a little early,” said Karla Prince. “So I like to make some last-minute plans to be safe." Store...
SYRACUSE, NY
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
AUSTIN, TX
Syracuse company hired to do third-party investigation at Vera House

We've confirmed with company Mace Security Services LLC that they've been hired by Vera House to conduct an internal investigation. The Syracuse company is led by Michael Buck, a retired 30-year veteran of the New York State Police. The company's website lists expertise in internal investigations in a workplace. We first reported back in November that Vera House, which provides resources for victims and survivors or domestic and sexual abuse, would be doing a third-party investigation into policies and procedures within the organization.
SYRACUSE, NY
Jan 6 text from CNY Mom to Capitol Officer son: 'I love you, I love you, I love you'

Solvay, NY — Kathee Dobe-Call was running errands on January 6, 2021. Her phone started blowing up with news alerts. From their home in Solvay, the Call’s knew that day would be a long and tense day at the U.S. Capitol Building, but they never allowed themselves to believe their son would ever encounter grave danger. In fact, Kathee had pretty much convinced herself that her son Joshua, 27, had among the safest jobs in law enforcement. That illusion was shattered by the January 6 riots.
SOLVAY, NY
One-on-one with the Cazenovia College President, days after closure announcement

CAZENOVIA , N.Y. — Most of the students are gone for holiday break before what will be the last semester ever at Cazenovia College. But president David Bergh and faculty and staff had a holiday gathering on campus just before our interview today. He says he emphasized everyone is in this together facing an uncertain future. A board of trustees vote last Wednesday led to the announcement Cazenovia College President David Bergh says he never wanted to make. He only took over as president in February. The college was just shy of celebrating its bicentennial.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Delivering on a dream: A look back on SU men's soccer's biggest win in program history

Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been a full three-and-a-half days and I still can't help but get giddy at the fact that the Syracuse men's soccer program won their first ever national championship. The way they won it was even more impressive. 2-2 after 90 minutes, 2-2 after 20 minutes of extra time, and then 7-6 after a back-and-forth penalty kick shootout that featured anything and everything you could want.
SYRACUSE, NY
Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
SYRACUSE, NY

