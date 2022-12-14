Omaha man given 8 years for soliciting child porn from 10-year-old KC girl

An Omaha man was given eight years in prison for attempting to get sexually explicit images from a Kansas City 10-year-old girl.

Jose Ramon Cisneros Perez, 22, was previously convicted of receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska, in February of 2020, the father of the pre-teen girl contacted law enforcement after learning of online conversations between his daughter and Cisneros Perez.

From there, law enforcement posed as the girl and spoke with Cisneros Perez and eventually brought in Omaha law enforcement, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

After serving his prison time, Ramon Cisneros will be subject to 15 years of supervised release.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .