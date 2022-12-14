ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kelce moves into fourth all-time on tight end receiving yards list

HOUSTON (KCTV) - A first-quarter catch helped Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continue his ascension up his position’s record book. Kelce surpassed Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe for fourth all-time in receiving yards among players at the position with a 12-yard reception in the first quarter. FOLLOW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Report: Toney to return, Hardman expected back against Seahawks

HOUSTON (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs expect to get wide receiver Kadarius Toney back on Sunday against the Houston Texans according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Toney, Kansas City’s midseason pass-catching acquisition, did not play during the last three games after suffering a hamstring injury during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs take on Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs attempt to wrap up their seventh consecutive AFC West title on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Follow along here for updates as quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays his first NFL game in his home state. Tune in at noon on KCTV5 to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

NFL fines Broncos WR for contacting official

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs, he did something that led the NFL to fine him. After the Broncos offense stalled out of a drive early in the game, a disgruntled Jeudy removed his helmet and...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy