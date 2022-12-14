Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s Christmas Carnival and Christmas Eve Production
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is a great time for family and community, and a local church, Forward City Church wants to invite you and your family to join them for two days of family fun and entertainment while also celebrating the reason for the season. On Friday, Dec. 23,...
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
WIS-TV
Free covid tests are available again for U.S. households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting on Thursday, December 15, U.S. households can order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail. The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of covid infections according to White House officials. Tests can be ordered online, all...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: A look at some Holiday Light displays across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, Tis the season for Christmas lights and the Midlands has some annual displays you can check out. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can...
coladaily.com
Local law firm to give children in Swansea free bikes at annual event on Sunday
Moore Bradley Myers (MBM) is giving away free bikes to local children in the Town of Swansea at its annual 2022 Bike Bonanza. The event will take place Saturday from 10 am until noon at 706 St Matthews Rd, Swansea, SC. “I am thrilled that this year, we can host...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
manninglive.com
Dyson's Home for Funerals under new ownership
Dyson’s Home for Funerals, located at 237 Main St in Summerton, SC marked their new ownership with a rededication ceremony and an open house. The new owners, Rubin and Melika Jackson, have already planned and held many events that were open to the public and welcoming to all. The...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WIS-TV
Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
WIS-TV
120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) – This Saturday marked a celebration of life across two graveyards cared for by a local ministry. After two years of discussion and one year of planning, the Sandy Level Baptist Church on Blythewood Rd. celebrated their first annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. Every December, the...
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
WIS-TV
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
WIS-TV
Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Thumbelina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thumbelina is a 10-month-old calico kitty waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!. She was surrendered for adoption after her family lost their home in a tragic accident and were unable to properly care for her while trying to put their lives back together. This beautiful,...
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
WLTX.com
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
