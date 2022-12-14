ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
WIS-TV

Free covid tests are available again for U.S. households

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting on Thursday, December 15, U.S. households can order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail. The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of covid infections according to White House officials. Tests can be ordered online, all...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Dyson's Home for Funerals under new ownership

Dyson’s Home for Funerals, located at 237 Main St in Summerton, SC marked their new ownership with a rededication ceremony and an open house. The new owners, Rubin and Melika Jackson, have already planned and held many events that were open to the public and welcoming to all. The...
SUMMERTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) – This Saturday marked a celebration of life across two graveyards cared for by a local ministry. After two years of discussion and one year of planning, the Sandy Level Baptist Church on Blythewood Rd. celebrated their first annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. Every December, the...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Thumbelina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thumbelina is a 10-month-old calico kitty waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!. She was surrendered for adoption after her family lost their home in a tragic accident and were unable to properly care for her while trying to put their lives back together. This beautiful,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

