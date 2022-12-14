COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.

