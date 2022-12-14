Read full article on original website
2nd Chance Pet: Nike
Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Nike, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix that is looking for a new home.
Opportunities arise in bowl game, beyond with veteran exits
As the Notre Dame football team starts to shift its attention from final exams to the final game of the year, there's a familiar sentiment amongst the Irish defense.
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping. The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days. Whether it was last-minute gifts or...
$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend
ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting 'Christmas Store' to support Michiana families. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of the bowl game against South Carolina, many seemed excited for the new opportunities and challenges ahead. As the Notre Dame football team starts to shift its attention from final exams to the final game of the year, there's a familiar sentiment amongst the Irish defense.
Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
South Bend introduces new interactive installation at Plaza Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts unveiled a new interactive installation at Plaza Park in collaboration with Montreal-based placemaking company, Daily tous les jours. The installation, called "Daydreamer" features three LED-illuminated, rotating benches accompanied by music. Daydreamer is the first of its kind in the world...
Crews working to restore Coal Line Bridge in South Bend for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The barge is back in action, as crews are working to re-rebuild a historic South Bend landmark. The only way to reach the more than 100-year-old coal line bridge near the roundabout at Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside is by barge. A $3.1...
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop. Officers recovered approximately 30 grams (30,000 milligrams) of suspected fentanyl. The DEA considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people.
Contract awarded to build new South Shore Line station at South Bend airport
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - DLZ Indiana, LLC, was awarded an engineering services contract to move forward with a project to build a new South Shore Line train station at the South Bend International Airport. The South Bend Airport Realignment project is expected to provide a safer and more efficient route...
Early morning crash on Bypass
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash
A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township. A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township.
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations
A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
