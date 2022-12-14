ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Restaurant Road Trip: Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Two people who started selling their baked goods from home decided to come together and start a business in Elkins.

Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop has been open since March 2021, and owners said they sell everything from a basic cookie to a wedding cake: pies, macaroons, sweet and savory bread, muffins, cheesecakes, and so much more. And if you want anything they don’t carry, they’ll make it by request.

Among their most popular items include the Reese’s brownie, macaroons, and their strawberry shortcake roll.

Restaurant Road Trip: Cornerstone Cafe & Gifts

“I think every small town needs kind of a hometown bakery. Everything is made from scratch, everything is made with love, with our blood sweat and tears. We have a passion for what we do, and I think every small-town needs businesses like that,” Sandra Lucas, Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop co-owner.

The owners said their bakery is one business that has not passed off the rising costs due to inflation onto their customers.

“We don’t want to be expensive, we want people to come in and be able to afford our products, and so we’ve taken a hit on that, but we’re not going to hit our customers with that. We have things that start at $1.50, and then go up depending on what you order. Of course, a wedding cake is going to be expensive, so we start at $1.50 and go up from there,” said Michelle Ludwig, Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop co-owner.

Not only could you visit their retail store, and have your event catered, but since they wholesale their products to other businesses like The Scoop and Signature Sweets at Snowshoe Mountain, you don’t have to be in Elkins to get your fix from the treats at Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop .

The owners say some customers have had some trouble locating their shop off of Davis Avenue, onto 2nd Street. If you’re having trouble, you can call the shop at (304) 637-7015 during business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The owners said they’re sometimes there baking until late hours of the night, and if you see the open sign on, you can come in and buy something.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

