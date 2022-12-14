ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World.
WINKNEWS.com

100-year-old Florida lawyer may be oldest practicing attorney in the state

MIAMI (CBS Miami) At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio became a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes became more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal-scarred Warren Harding was president. In 1922, Jay Simons was born and would later embark on a legal career spanning decades and continuing into 2022.
iheart.com

Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine

Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
wogx.com

DeSantis signs bill to save drivers money on toll roads

Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month.
Mysuncoast.com

COVID-19 cases, death toll increase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
