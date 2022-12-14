Read full article on original website
Related
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
southarkansassun.com
Judge Denies Motions Filed By Defense Team Of Aiden Fucci, Teen Who Stabbed Cheerleader 114 Times To Death In Florida
Judge Smith denies the motions filed by the defense team of Aiden Fucci, the teen who stabbed cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times to her death in Florida years ago, says Bradford. In May 2021, Tristyn Bailey, 13, was stabbed 114 times to her death in St. John’s County, Florida. Bailey’s...
fox35orlando.com
Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World.
Orlando Free Fall owners fight quarter-million dollar fine from state following 14-year-old's death
The owners of the Orlando Free Fall are fighting the quarter million dollars worth of fines levied against them by the state of Florida following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from St. Louis, fell from the Icon Park ride after slipping loose of his restraints. He later died of his injuries.
Florida man gets $25K Rolex, credit card stolen while drinking with women, deputies say
Detectives in Broward County said they were looking for two women who were suspected of stealing from a man while he slept.
WINKNEWS.com
100-year-old Florida lawyer may be oldest practicing attorney in the state
MIAMI (CBS Miami) At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio became a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes became more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal-scarred Warren Harding was president. In 1922, Jay Simons was born and would later embark on a legal career spanning decades and continuing into 2022.
foxsports640.com
Florida man bitten by alligator while washing his hands in a pond
SANIBEL, FL– A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was bitten by an alligator while washing his hands in a pond. The incident was reported Thursday morning…
Baker Act exams among Florida children reach historic new high
Recently-released state reveals more involuntary psychiatric exams were done on kids during than ever reported by the state.
iheart.com
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
niceville.com
Florida veteran found guilty of unlawful possession of guns, grenades, classified info
FLORIDA – A Tampa man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of guns, grenades, and classified information relating to national defense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. A federal jury convicted Jeremy Brown, 48, of Tampa, for possession of an...
State Of Florida Issues 6 Letters Seeking Worker Verification
The state of Florida has issued letters to the non-profit American National Red Cross and five companies seeking affidavits about compliance with a law requiring employers to check the immigration status of new workers. In a news release Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
NBC Miami
‘He Didn't Want the Salad': Black Bear Caught Stealing Florida Man's Chick-fil-A Off Doorstep
A Florida man went without his dinner Wednesday night after a sneaky bear stole it off his doorstep. Doorbell camera footage shows the black bear strolling up the man's Seminole County home, and swiping a bag of 30-piece chicken nuggets and fries he had ordered from Chick-fil-A. However, another part...
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Ohio Couple Arrested In Florida After Kidnapping 6 Children
An Ohio mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state, and ending up in Florida. According to investigators, on Tuesday evening, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan involved in
wogx.com
'Heartwarming to do something for others': Florida teen collects toys for children in hospital
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida teenager is spreading holiday cheer by bringing toys to children in the hospital. Teddy Pentz, from Lake County, will be bringing 240 toys to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Friday. As part of an organization the 14-year-old started, Teddy's Giant Heart Project, he and his mom collected the toys using social media.
Bay News 9
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
wogx.com
Video shows 2 people ejected after tanker truck carrying cooking oil flips over on Florida road
Two people barely escaped after a tanker truck carrying cooking oil flipped over and crashed on a Florida road Thursday. The video, which was posted by Southwest Florida Highway Patrol, shows the truck flying down a road before flipping over and rolling nearly three times. Cooking oil appears to spew...
wogx.com
DeSantis signs bill to save drivers money on toll roads
Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month.
Mysuncoast.com
COVID-19 cases, death toll increase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
Comments / 0