Flurries ahead of sunshine finally returning to Indiana

Indianapolis – Flurries continue into the evening and early morning hours of Sunday. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and pockets of light snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Sunday, although, most of us will stay dry!
Chilly weekend with a few flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly and breezy this weekend with a few flurries possible. Even colder air arrives by the end of next week. TODAY: We’ll see a few flurries throughout the day. While they won’t amount to much as far as accumulation goes you may see them on and off throughout the day. There may be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. It’s going to be chilly and breezy. Highs stay below normal in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times during the day and may gust up to 20 mph.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Late week winter storm potential

INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing storm system for later this week that looks to bring a round of snow starting Thursday lasting into Friday. There are still lots of discrepancies with longer range weather models impacting the timing and track. At this point, snow accumulation looks most likely Thursday evening into Friday.
Flurries fly across Indiana!

Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin

As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Semi slide-off shuts down I-465 overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of westbound Interstate 465 westbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis were shut down overnight when a semi-trailer slid off the road. The Amazon truck slid off the ramp shortly before 2:30 a.m. and needed to be pulled back to safety by a wrecker.
