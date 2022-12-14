Read full article on original website
Flurries ahead of sunshine finally returning to Indiana
Indianapolis – Flurries continue into the evening and early morning hours of Sunday. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and pockets of light snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Sunday, although, most of us will stay dry!
Chilly Sunday, possible storm next week followed by arctic blast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy start this Sunday with chilly temperatures again this afternoon. We’re keeping an eye on a storm for late next week followed by a bitter blast of cold air. TODAY: A few flurries are possible early this morning. Be aware of slick spots on some...
Chilly weekend with a few flurries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly and breezy this weekend with a few flurries possible. Even colder air arrives by the end of next week. TODAY: We’ll see a few flurries throughout the day. While they won’t amount to much as far as accumulation goes you may see them on and off throughout the day. There may be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. It’s going to be chilly and breezy. Highs stay below normal in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times during the day and may gust up to 20 mph.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Overnight Winter Weather Advisories end
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Wayne and Fayette counties until 3 a.m. A dusting of up to an inch of snow will be possible this evening across central Indiana. As temperatures continue to drop into the low 20s, it will become more likely for...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Late week winter storm potential
INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing storm system for later this week that looks to bring a round of snow starting Thursday lasting into Friday. There are still lots of discrepancies with longer range weather models impacting the timing and track. At this point, snow accumulation looks most likely Thursday evening into Friday.
Flurries fly across Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – As the flurries fly, temperatures continue to drop!. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and light pockets of snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Saturday, although, most of us will stay dry!
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin
As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Semi slide-off shuts down I-465 overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of westbound Interstate 465 westbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis were shut down overnight when a semi-trailer slid off the road. The Amazon truck slid off the ramp shortly before 2:30 a.m. and needed to be pulled back to safety by a wrecker.
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
