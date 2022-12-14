Read full article on original website
Forget per-pupil spending, here’s the number to use to compare Mass. schools, experts say
In the state of Massachusetts — an often-touted leader in education — school spending fluctuates significantly by geography from district to district. But what conclusions can be drawn from those different spending levels?. The answer is complex, but understanding it involves looking at the correct statistic. Per-pupil spending...
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
TikTok Video Shows How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Any Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
Did You Know That Christmas Used to Be Illegal in Massachusetts?
For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State
Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
A List of the Most Contaminated Places in Massachusetts
During the Cold War, the U.S. government created hundreds of factories and research centers to help develop nuclear weapons. This work left behind residual radioactive contamination at many of these sites.
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Boys
It goes without saying that having a baby is an exciting-life changing experience and what better state to have a baby than in Massachusetts? It's been reported that Massachusetts is the top state for raising a family. In addition, did you know that Massachusetts is one of the happiest states? It's true. You can get all of the details by going here. So, yeah Massachusetts has some superb qualities when it comes to starting and raising a family.
NECN
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
How in the World Do You Pronounce Whatever This Massachusetts Lake is Called?
There are just some things in Massachusetts that we will never know. Like why certain town names throughout the Bay State don't make sense. Or what certain signs mean in this state. You also might wonder why certain towns have the strangest names ever. While those still all remain unanswered, can someone answer this: How do you pronounce the name of a certain Massachusetts lake?
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in one Massachusetts State Lottery drawing
DORCHESTER, MA (December 16, 2022) – A Massachusetts man is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14. According to...
People leaving Mass., workforce shortages harming state economy, report says
An overwhelming outmigration of Bay Staters, an aging state population and a shrinking number of international college students are among the demographic trends imperiling the economic growth potential and labor market in Massachusetts, a new report sent to lawmakers finds. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF), through an alarming string of...
