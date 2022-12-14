ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KROC News

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 28-year-old Raymond resident Reid Oftedahl says he is slowly, but surely, making a stable recovery after a bull riding injury on Dec. 2. “I’m doing good. I’m doing good,” bull rider Reid Oftedahl said. The Pemberton-native says that making his debut in the...
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winter Weather Advisory for the Rochester area has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service tallied over an inch of snow in downtown Rochester overnight. Forecasters are predicting 2 inches of additional snow accumulation throughout the day. MnDOT said Thursday morning the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Massad/United Way Coat Drive Distributes Coats for Youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coat drive hosted by Massad Real Estate and Greater Mankato Area United way started distributing coats for local youth and community members. Organizers say several hundred coats were collected. Representatives from the REACH picked up the donations early this morning. The REACH serves youth aged...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

West defeats St. Peter 84-70

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets boys basketball team moves to .500 after a 84-70 win against St. Peter. The Scarlets next game is at Faribault Tuesday starting 7:30 p.m.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Community’s help needed for Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red Kettle campaign through a unique, two-day event. Starting Dec. 19, called “Mega Monday Mania,” the goal is to raise $30,000 in one day as a community. Then, match and raise $21,000 on “Triple Twenty Tuesday,” Dec. 20. Corporate partners donated $51,000 to help the campaign, and they want the community to match that amount.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New playground for Jefferson Elementary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jefferson Elementary School wants to build a new playground for its students, and thanks to a major donation from a local family, the project will happen. Jefferson-alum Kyle Baynes and his family donated $500,000 to Jefferson, as a part of the school’s goal to build a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Orchestra: bringing down the house!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Founded in 1950, the Mankato Symphony has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central Minnesota. The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education in and for South Central Minnesota. Even with all that snow, Kato Living decided to bring the orchestra to them with a visit from esteemed Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi, Symphonic Series music Director! After all, the show must go on!
MANKATO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say

Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
JANESVILLE, MN
KIMT

Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach. RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed. MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries. 
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy