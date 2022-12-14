Read full article on original website
One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Washington Couple Accused of Driving 8-Year-Old's Body to South Dakota Charged With Murder
A couple accused of transporting the body of an 8-year-old girl from Airway Heights to South Dakota has been charged with murder. Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested by police in Mitchell, South Dakota on Wednesday, initially charged with failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child.
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. “On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family,” Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. “Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
Suspect in fatal shooting of at-home nurse now facing 1st-degree murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the fatal shooting of Douglas Brant, a nurse with Providence Home Health, has had his charge raised to first-degree murder, up from the second-degree murder charge he was facing previously. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested on skis on Dec. 2 following a day...
I-90 closed in both directions west of Spokane due to downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Avista crews have arrived at the scene of a downed power line that is blocking both directions of I-90 west of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, the estimated time to repair the line and reopen the highway is now 30 minutes. Updated: Dec....
Suspect in kidnapping, murder in Peaceful Valley held on $1 million bond
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman accused of the kidnapping and murder of a man in downtown Spokane is now being held on a $1 million bond. Larren Parker, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The body of Andy Hernandez was discovered on the trail in Peaceful Valley in late October. According to court documents, Hernandez was kidnapped...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
Best Hospital In Coulee Dam
If you are seeking for the hospital full list in the Coulee Dam area, you have entered the exact area. You are going to know a hospital full list details in Coulee Dam. You will get a details address, Website details, Support Line, avg regular users reviews, and also a directional link from your area. From these hospital ‘ official webpage, this details has been collected.
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control laws
SPOKANE, Wash. - Outrage is brewing in Spokane, Washington, after a 19-year-old man who fired a gun into the air and shut down a local elementary school was given credit for time served and released from jail last week.
