Stevens County, WA

KREM2

One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed, another injured from shooting in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital.   Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. “On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family,” Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. “Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect in fatal shooting of at-home nurse now facing 1st-degree murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the fatal shooting of Douglas Brant, a nurse with Providence Home Health, has had his charge raised to first-degree murder, up from the second-degree murder charge he was facing previously. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested on skis on Dec. 2 following a day...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
MITCHELL, SD
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
findplace.xyz

COULEE DAM, WA
KXLY

Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt

Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages

SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
