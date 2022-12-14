Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single night
After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants arrived overnight Friday. Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single …. After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants...
KDVR.com
DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said connecting employees and their families to every service, from substance abuse and mental health treatment to chiropractic work, has been one of the best investments the department has made during his tenure. DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock...
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
KDVR.com
4k toys to be given to families at Coors Field
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season.
KDVR.com
Wheat Ridge police can now seize cars
The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Sunshine with...
KDVR.com
Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop
A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports. Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop. A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports.
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts
Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
KDVR.com
Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants arrive in the city
Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border and issued an emergency declaration for the city and county. Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants …. Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s...
KDVR.com
Mayor Hancock provides an update on migrant arrivals in Denver
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city's efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border, as well as the next steps the city will be taking. Mayor Hancock provides an update on migrant arrivals …. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday...
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
KDVR.com
Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage
A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage. A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Snowstang bus offers rides...
KDVR.com
Donors, volunteers urgently needed to help migrants
Mayor Michael Hancock declared a state of emergency on Thursday, saying the city is close to a "breaking point" because of the sheer number of people coming from the southern border. Donors, volunteers urgently needed to help migrants. Mayor Michael Hancock declared a state of emergency on Thursday, saying the...
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Alex Marrero named among ‘2022 Superintendents to Watch’
DENVER (KDVR) – The leader of Denver Public Schools was recently honored alongside 24 other superintendents from across the country in order to bring some recognition to the efforts put forth to improve their schools. DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by...
Wednesday marks 29 years since mass shooting at Chuck E. Cheese in Aurora
Wednesday marks 29 years since the day a 19-year-old ambushed and murdered four people inside a Chuck E. Cheese in Aurora.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks
Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Comments / 0