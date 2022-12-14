GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO