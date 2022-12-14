ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
Accumulating lake effect snow continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall from now through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west...
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
Get relief from joint pain & improve your mobility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
