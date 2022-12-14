Read full article on original website
Racist taunts at Jenison and Wyoming basketball game caught on video
In the video you hear a number of students making monkey noises and gestures to an African-American athlete.
Back to back! Ferris State wins 2nd national championship
Marcus Taylor ran for 103 yards on 13 carries to lead the Bulldogs to a 41-14 win against Colorado School of Mines in the DII championship
Former WMU Football Player Stomps Face Of Defenseless Man On The Ground
A former Western Michigan University football player recently announced he's eligible for the NFL draft but has a big problem to deal with and that's assault charges. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, 23-year-old La'Darius Jefferson played two seasons at Muskegon High School and was once named Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
West Ottawa Virtual Academy offers quality instruction and the flexibility of virtual learning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s an educational option for families looking for high-quality educational programming and the flexibility of virtual learning, truly the best of both worlds. Tung Nguyen joined us from West Ottawa Virtual Academy to talk about the benefits of a WOVA education and invite second...
Jenison Public Schools address 'racist behavior' of students during game against Wyoming
Jenison Public Schools released a statement after students were involved in apparent 'racist behavior' during a boys high school basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools Friday night. A Jenison student allegedly put his hands under his armpits and made monkey noises while an African American student from Wyoming shot a...
Three young siblings battling the flu at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Dr. Erica Michiels says flu season is hitting West Michigan area hard this year. DeVos Children's hospital is seeing a spike in infections among children.
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
Vintage Richmond Park photos spark nostalgia on the west side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Accumulating lake effect snow continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall from now through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west...
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Get relief from joint pain & improve your mobility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.
Ottawa County's Critter Barn continuing to expand, needs some help
What started as a "joke" is now a massive learning center for in Zeeland people of all ages and abilities.
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Power outages impacting thousands across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A combination of rain, ice, and wind is having a big impact in West Michigan. Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning. There are currently 323 outages across the state impacting nearly 19,000 customers. “Typically when you see wind gusts began to hit 50...
