Priscilla Harling
3d ago
This is so disconcerting that this drug can cause fatality at that magnitude from touch and/or exposure. Criminals can place on many items and do harm. It has been years since I have been involved in the knowledge of the various drugs. Nevertheless, everyone will need the medicine/narc to assist with the exposure from preventing death. Many touch money and other things daily. This drug is a seen and unseen danger. Everyone is not trained to know and/or administer the prevention dose.
5
Related
fox5dc.com
Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
fox5dc.com
5-week-old puppy latest dog to be reported stolen in DC
D.C. police are asking for the public's help after an armed burglary lead to a stolen five-week-old puppy. It happened in Southwest, and FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a woman in the area who says she's moving in the new year because of the violence.
Maryland suspects wanted after carjacking at bank’s drive-thru ATM: police
Police in Riverdale Park, Maryland, are searching for two armed suspects who held a driver at gunpoint at a Wells Fargo drive-thru ATM last week and stole his vehicle.
WTOP
Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins
Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland. Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins. The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a...
Bay Net
Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit
Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
fox5dc.com
5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
Maryland burglars use firefighter tools to break into CVS pharmacy: police
The Bowie Police Department in Maryland is looking for two suspects seen breaking into a CVS Pharmacy by using a Halligan pry tool and a jaws of life rescue tool.
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
Maryland Murder Victim Drove Away Trying To Find Help Before Dying, Police Say
Prince George's County police are looking to identify a suspect accused of killing a Capitol Heights man, authorities announce. A $25,000 reward is being offered to identify the suspect responsible for the death of Lomax McIntyre, 34, that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 6700 block of Wa…
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning. The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The school was never placed...
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
