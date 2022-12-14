Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘disappointed’ for GM Steve Keim: ‘It’s not easy’
TEMPE –The Arizona Cardinals season took yet another turn on Wednesday when a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surfaced regarding GM Steve Keim taking a health-related leave of absence away from the team. While seemingly abrupt, Rapoport added the following day the move had been developing over...
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
JJ Watt waited for Matthew Judon mid-field to tell him this
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is on pace to have another productive season. He has 14.5 sacks on the year, which leads the NFL and eclipses his total of 12.5 from the 2021 campaign. NFL stars around the league are taking notice, and that includes Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt.
Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment
Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as the New York Jets could've hoped
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Jaguars Report Card: Another AA-wesome performance in comeback win over Cowboys
Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance against the Dallas Cowboys based on execution, effort and game circumstances. Offense: A-minus Except for a fumble late in regulation that...
Report: Red Sox Add Justin Turner on Two-Year Deal
The veteran third baseman and two-time All-Star has spent the past nine seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
New Arizona commit Malachi Riley goes in-depth on his decision
Corona (Calif.) Centennial wide out Malachi Riley just announced he’ll play his college ball at Arizona. Riley has been a longtime lean to Arizona but officially visited BYU over the weekend. Colorado was also making a late run and UCLA is another school that Riley has always liked but the Cats were able to seal the deal.
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals, without quarterback Kyler Murray, will face the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 15 football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
GM Steve Keim's future with Arizona Cardinals 'certainly in doubt' amid leave of absence
The Arizona Cardinals shocked the NFL world earlier this week when they announced that Steve Keim was taking a 'health-related leave of absence.'
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever
The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
