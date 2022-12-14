ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
JACKSON, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds

The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
JACKSON, MS
Citrus County Chronicle

Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Five Great Things about the State of Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Here are five great things about the state of our state:. Mississippi is growing. There will soon be three million Mississippians...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.

THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
JACKSON, MS
Essence

Jackson Is Still Fighting For Clean Water

Reporter Zinhle Essamuah shines a spotlight on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss. with a new documentary airing Friday on NBC News Now at 10:30 pm EST. A new documentary short airing tonight on NBC News NOW, “Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water,” brings the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. to the center stage.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week. According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

