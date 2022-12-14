Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in...
mageenews.com
Five Great Things about the State of Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Here are five great things about the state of our state:. Mississippi is growing. There will soon be three million Mississippians...
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
wtva.com
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house
A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat,...
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
WLBT
‘It’s hard to sleep at night’: Mothers of Murdered Sons provides peace for moms who have lost their sons to gun violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the lives of many Mississippi families. That’s why WLBT is partnering with an organization called Mothers of Murdered Sons, or M.O.M.S., for a year-long examination of the impacts of gun violence in the state. “It really...
Essence
Jackson Is Still Fighting For Clean Water
Reporter Zinhle Essamuah shines a spotlight on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss. with a new documentary airing Friday on NBC News Now at 10:30 pm EST. A new documentary short airing tonight on NBC News NOW, “Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water,” brings the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. to the center stage.
Inmate who escaped Mississippi transport van back in custody, still had handcuffs on when caught
An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi police transport van Wednesday has been captured. Officials from the Clinton Police Department report that Marcavious Palmer, 19, was caught at his girlfriend’s house on Springridge Road. Hew reportedly still had handcuffs on when he was caught. Palmer reportedly fled when officers...
‘All I could call is God’: Sharkey County neighbors pick up the pieces after storm
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A small town in Mississippi is picking up the pieces one day after a severe storm hit the area. Three people were injured during the storms in Sharkey County, and one person was injured in Hinds County. Homes, schools, and personal items were scattered in Anguilla. Rosie Hall, a resident, […]
Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane
Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities. But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.
WDAM-TV
MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week. According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured...
Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured
One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night. Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S....
Comments / 0