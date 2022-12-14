AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO