Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after man dies in fire in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a fire on Sunday. Deputies said the fire happened on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The North Greenville Fire Department is also investigating the scene. 1 of 3. North Greenville...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive. Troopers said a Cadillac was traveling south when they crossed the center line and traveled off the left side […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire officials investigating fire in Travelers Rest

North Greenville Fire and Greenville Co. deputies are investigating a fire that happened on Locust Hill Road on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Multiple people came out to the wreath-laying ceremony at a cemetery located on Powdersville Road in Easley on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Officials closing roads due to flooding...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting

First Presbyterian Academy in Greenville held its Christmas program today for their K-2 thru 5th grades titled "Jesus Is Born." A man in Anderson County won 200 thousand dollars from a five dollar scratch-off after stopping to greet his dad. ‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a bank robbery suspect was arrested quickly on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Regions Bank on South Pine Street around 1:15 p.m. According to employees, a suspect entered the bank wearing all black with a red mask over his face and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate bank robbery arrest

An arrest following a bank robbery in Spartanburg early Thursday afternoon. Spartanburg officers responded at 1:15 to the Regions Bank on South Pine Street in reference to a bank robbery after a bank employee called 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Teenager charged following shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was charged following a shooting near Abbeville Highway that left one person dead. Deputies said they responded to Meadow Run Apartments after an altercation in the parking lot led to someone firing gunshots around 8:20...
FOX Carolina

Final Day of Operation Coat Drive

Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women.
FOX Carolina

Troopers looking for driver accused of driving into 3 people in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people early Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:13 a.m. along Knighton Chapel Road. According to troopers, the driver was driving south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

