WYFF4.com
Man found dead in Greenville County after fire, sheriff's office says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A man was found dead in an Upstate home after a fire, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies and North Greenville Fire Department are investigating a house fire that happened on Sunday on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after man dies in fire in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a fire on Sunday. Deputies said the fire happened on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. The North Greenville Fire Department is also investigating the scene. 1 of 3. North Greenville...
Overnight crash kills 1 in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive. Troopers said a Cadillac was traveling south when they crossed the center line and traveled off the left side […]
FOX Carolina
Fire officials investigating fire in Travelers Rest
North Greenville Fire and Greenville Co. deputies are investigating a fire that happened on Locust Hill Road on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Multiple people came out to the wreath-laying ceremony at a cemetery located on Powdersville Road in Easley on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Officials closing roads due to flooding...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. on East North Street near Pine Walk Drive. Troopers said a Dodge was traveling west when they hit the pedestrian and a disabled Hyundai. The pedestrian […]
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting
First Presbyterian Academy in Greenville held its Christmas program today for their K-2 thru 5th grades titled "Jesus Is Born." A man in Anderson County won 200 thousand dollars from a five dollar scratch-off after stopping to greet his dad. ‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save...
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a bank robbery suspect was arrested quickly on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Regions Bank on South Pine Street around 1:15 p.m. According to employees, a suspect entered the bank wearing all black with a red mask over his face and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon.
WYFF4.com
Man shot dead at Upstate apartment complex in Greenwood County, deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead at an apartment complex, according to the Greenwood County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Parkland Place Road. The victim was identified...
FOX Carolina
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
iheart.com
Teen Charged After Allegedly Giving Marijuana Edible To Fellow Student
(Newberry County, SC)- A teen is facing charges in Newberry County after allegedly giving another student a marijuana edible. Police say they were called to a school earlier this week after the student who ate the edible was found non-responsive but breathing. When a search was done on the 17-year-old's...
WRDW-TV
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long road for the family of Krystal Anderson, an Aiken County mother who’s been missing since August. Now investigators believe she is dead. Her boyfriend Tony Berry was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, while his son Darius this week was arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
Upstate bank robbery arrest
An arrest following a bank robbery in Spartanburg early Thursday afternoon. Spartanburg officers responded at 1:15 to the Regions Bank on South Pine Street in reference to a bank robbery after a bank employee called 911.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
FOX Carolina
Teenager charged following shooting in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was charged following a shooting near Abbeville Highway that left one person dead. Deputies said they responded to Meadow Run Apartments after an altercation in the parking lot led to someone firing gunshots around 8:20...
FOX Carolina
Final Day of Operation Coat Drive
Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women.
Pedestrian hit, killed on interstate in Greenville Co.
A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on an interstate in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Troopers looking for driver accused of driving into 3 people in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people early Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:13 a.m. along Knighton Chapel Road. According to troopers, the driver was driving south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
