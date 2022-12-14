ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
triad-city-beat.com

Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
GEORGIA STATE
visitraleigh.com

The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area

A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

More Than 300 Flights Delayed at Charlotte Douglas Airport Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of flights were delayed again on Friday at Charlotte Douglas Airport. According to Flight Aware, 304 flights were delayed and 16 were cancelled at CLT as of 11:00pm Friday. More the 400 flights were delayed Thursday at CLT, the official start of the Christmas travel rush.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”

Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
qcnews.com

Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents

Late-night street racing in one Matthews community has angered residents. Residents say the races last between 15 minutes and over an hour. Since the police can't catch the cars, residents are now pondering their options. Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents. Late-night street racing in one Matthews community...
MATTHEWS, NC
WFAE

Charlotte home sales slow even as average prices rise

Homes sales continued to decline across the Charlotte region in November, continuing an 11-month trend according to a new report by Canopy Realtor Association. According to the report, 3,113 homes sold in Mecklenburg and the 15 surrounding counties in November. That's a 36% decrease from the same month in 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy