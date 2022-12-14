Read full article on original website
Weiss tops Tem-Cat freshman 47-40 in OT
The Temple girls freshman basketball team fell to Pflugerville Weiss by a score of 47-40 in overtime on Friday evening at Wildcats Gym. The Tem-Cats Trailed the Lady Wolves most of the night including a 28-22 deficit going to the fourth. In the fourth, Kaurie Holleman erupted for 8 points as the Tem-Cats tied the game at 38-38 by the end of regulation. Unfortunately for the Tem-Cats, all they could muster was 2 points by Holleman in the overtime period as the Lady Wolves won the period 9-2.
Tem-Cat JV cruises past Weiss 53-36
The Temple junior varsity girls basketball team hosted Pflugerville Weiss in their 12-6A opener at Wildcat Gym on Friday evening. Using a strong second half surge, the Tem-Cats defeated Weiss by a score of 53-36. Temple started slow trailing the Lady Wolves 9-4 in the first. The second quarter saw...
Wildcats top Smithson Valley 53-48
SPRING BRANCH – The Wildcat Basketball team traveled to Spring Branch on Saturday afternoon to face the Smithson Valley Rangers in their final tune-up before district 12-6A play begins on Tuesday. The Wildcats shook off a sluggish first half to defeat the Rangers by a score of 53-48 to improve their season record to 10-6. Senior Jaylon Hall who was limited to only two first half points erupted for 20 second half points including four 3-pointers to spark the Temple offense. Hall finished the afternoon with a team high 24 points.
Brundage 3-pointer with three seconds left lifts Temple over Glenn
Something along the lines of “You play how you practice,” is said plenty. The phrase, really, is part of the athletics lingo. But, what does it mean? Temple’s Deshaun Brundage offered a version Thursday night — and it brought fans to their feet. With the Wildcats...
Freshman Boys roll past Leander Glenn 74-51
The freshman boys blue basketball team used a 24 point first quarter run to topple the Leander Glenn Grizzlies by a score of 74-51 at Wildcat Gym on Thursday evening. Ramauhn Brown tallied 10 first quarter points as the Wildcats opened a 24-9 over Glenn in the first quarter. Jayden Watkins and Jason Bradford, 5 points apiece helped pace the Wildcats as they extended their lead to 42-14 at halftime. Watkins and Bradford scored 11 and 10 points in the second half as the Wildcats coasted for much of the second half.
Fourth-quarter surge propels Temple to 31-25 victory over Weiss
With about a minute to go in the third quarter, Temple’s Ja’Shon’Dria Powell scored a transition layup then stole the ensuing inbound pass and hoisted another layup for four points in the blink of an eye that moved the Tem-Cats into striking distance. And that sequence was...
