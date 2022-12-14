The Temple girls freshman basketball team fell to Pflugerville Weiss by a score of 47-40 in overtime on Friday evening at Wildcats Gym. The Tem-Cats Trailed the Lady Wolves most of the night including a 28-22 deficit going to the fourth. In the fourth, Kaurie Holleman erupted for 8 points as the Tem-Cats tied the game at 38-38 by the end of regulation. Unfortunately for the Tem-Cats, all they could muster was 2 points by Holleman in the overtime period as the Lady Wolves won the period 9-2.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO