ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns

Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy