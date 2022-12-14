ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area

A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
Holt Road Christmas Lights: The Best in Town

One of the best parts of the holiday season is checking out the various Christmas light displays throughout the Raleigh area. It is worth the trip to check out the Holt Road Christmas Lights display, which is easily among the best Christmas lights shows in North Carolina. The lights are...
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
