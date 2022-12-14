Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
visitraleigh.com
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area
A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
Self-guided tours to the Triangle's best holiday light homes
Check out Build Story — a self-guided tour marketplace — and its Triangle holiday light tours for all Raleigh, NC and parts of Durham, NC.
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
thegatorseye.com
Holt Road Christmas Lights: The Best in Town
One of the best parts of the holiday season is checking out the various Christmas light displays throughout the Raleigh area. It is worth the trip to check out the Holt Road Christmas Lights display, which is easily among the best Christmas lights shows in North Carolina. The lights are...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
It's now easier to build a tiny house in Raleigh
The City of Raleigh launched a new program that makes building an Accessory Dwelling Unit quicker and less expensive.
Wake Forest man devastated after losing wedding ring in 55th year of marriage
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frank Handibode looks through his wedding album at pictures of the woman he married 55 years ago. In that time, he has never gone without his wedding ring. Just days before Christmas, Frank and his wife were at Capital Grille in North Hills when he lost his wedding ring and later reached out to WRAL for help.
cbs17
Shoe brand Rothy’s to open first NC location at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New year, new shoes!. Nestled between Lilly Pulitzer and Bonobos, a new shoe store will be setting up shop in the main district of North Hills in early 2023. This will mark the first North Carolina location for Rothy’s, a footwear brand known for its...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
Where are Raleighites from?
We're diving into the data behind migration patterns in the City of Oaks.
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
cbs17
One day left: Hundreds of children in Angel Tree Program waiting to be adopted
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to help out a household in need this holiday season, there’s still time — but not much. Friday is the final day to adopt an angel as part of The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree Program, of which CBS 17 is a proud sponsor.
wraltechwire.com
Another Raleigh real estate boom in 2023? Region will ‘outperform’ in 2023, economist says
RALEIGH – The National Association of REALTORS expects that the real estate market in the Raleigh metropolitan statistical area will outperform the nation in 2023. So much so that the forecast, released this week by the NAR ranks the Raleigh region as the second most likely real estate market to “outperform other metro areas in 2023.”
cbs17
Arctic blast brings significant cold, possible snowflakes to Central NC next week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Late next week, a significant winter storm is expected to bring widespread rain to our area Thursday into Friday, but only a small chance for snow mixing in as temperatures fall. As of Saturday evening, the forecast is starting to become a bit more clear,...
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
