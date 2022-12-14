Read full article on original website
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall
Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl arrested for failing to report disappearance, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Both the mother and the stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Cornelius were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance, the Cornelius Police Department announced. Cornelius police said it was asking for the public's help to find Madalina Cojocari on Friday. Cojocari's parents initially reported...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
One woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane. MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. The...
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
North Carolina church distraught over stolen trailer has suspect’s pic
“Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said.
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
fortmillsun.com
Every Gym Member’s Nightmare: Car Stolen from Planet Fitness as Member Works Out
A Planet Fitness member had her car stolen last Sunday morning from the Fort Mill gym after the thief took her keys from a dressing room, according to a sheriff’s report. The 59-year-old woman was working out at the gym between 9-10 a.m. Dec. 11 when someone removed the keys from her coat and took off with her 2014 Hyundai Sonata.
Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at North Carolina home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
Gaston County expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — Christmas came early for some families in Gaston County. Those who were close to probation were released from jail early so they could go home for the holidays. The judge told Channel 9 that it was all about second chances. Officials said the people who are...
Family of Kannapolis man killed in 1988: ‘Like a book with the last chapter missing’
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — For the last few months, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has followed along with a team of detectives that is working on cold cases dating back more than 30 years. The victims’ families still want justice and answers to questions about what happened to their loved...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
qcnews.com
Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
qcnews.com
Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of...
NC brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville Police arrest ACHS break-in suspect
The Taylorsville Police Department learned that two suspects broke into Alexander Central High School on the evening of Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspects were wanted for breaking and entering to Alexander Central High School, said Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman. Multiple items were stolen. From surveillance video, officers identified...
