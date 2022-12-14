ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maiden, NC

WSOC Charlotte

One woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane. MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at North Carolina home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
Taylorsville Times

Taylorsville Police arrest ACHS break-in suspect

The Taylorsville Police Department learned that two suspects broke into Alexander Central High School on the evening of Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspects were wanted for breaking and entering to Alexander Central High School, said Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman. Multiple items were stolen. From surveillance video, officers identified...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

