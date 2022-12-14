A Planet Fitness member had her car stolen last Sunday morning from the Fort Mill gym after the thief took her keys from a dressing room, according to a sheriff’s report. The 59-year-old woman was working out at the gym between 9-10 a.m. Dec. 11 when someone removed the keys from her coat and took off with her 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO