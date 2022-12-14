Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities officials stock up on rock salt ahead of harsh winter weather
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Sometimes, a little foresight could be the difference to having the necessary tools to tackle an unforeseen weather event. Rather than feeling the need to play catch up in those critical moments, Grand Island and Kearney are preparing ahead of time. It was during the...
NebraskaTV
Breakfast with Santa attracts families to Grand Island Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — School is out for Christmas break but the learning continues at the library with a special guest. Breakfast with Santa attracted hundreds to the Grand Island Public Library. Kids enjoyed snacks and of course photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It kicks off a busy...
KSNB Local4
‘Densel’s Dream’ nearing completion in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people traveling into Grand Island on Highway 281, they may notice a new art installation going up. “Densel’s Dream” is in its final stages of being completely installed. The public art display is located straight west of Bickford Cottage on Woodridge Boulevard...
NebraskaTV
'Heart and soul of the fair': Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair has named Jaime Parr executive director, a move earning praise from volunteers and supporters. Parr replaces Bill Ogg who resigned in October. She will be the fourth executive director during a stretch of seven fairs. She previously served as deputy director and most recently as interim director.
NebraskaTV
Ravenna Skate Auditorium continues tradition
At the city auditorium in Ravenna, families from all around the area come to enjoy their Saturday night in one of the few remaining skating rinks in the area. Since Grand Island doesn’t have skating anymore, another option is in Ravenna and it’s free. “We call it Ravenna...
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
NebraskaTV
CHI Health kicks off annual 'Project Snowflake' for families in need
KEARNEY, NEB. — The holidays are a time for giving and receiving, but for some central Nebraska families, that may not always be possible. The winds may be strong but the spirit of giving is stronger. CHI Health Good Samaritan’s team is lending a hand, picking up bags, filled...
NebraskaTV
York Public Schools says bullying video from Illinois, not Nebraska
YORK, Neb. — York Public Schools says a video circulating social media showing a student with Down Syndrome being bullied did not occur in Nebraska, but in Illinois. YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew told NTV News that a number of people contacted York High School Principal Jason Heitz about the video as they had seen it on several social media sites.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island mayor names police chief pick
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele has named his pick for Grand Island’s next police chief. According to the Grand Island City Council agenda, Steele has chosen Kevin Denney to succeed current police chief Robert Falldorf, who is retiring next month. The city council will...
3 News Now
Clean water doesn’t come cheap: Nebraska towns are shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is required by law to keep the nitrate level...
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities embrace fiber optic internet
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A city’s growth potential, like a person’s ability to work from home, can depend on how fast you can upload and download. Fiber optic connections started becoming a thing nationwide in 1996, but as the years have gone forward and technology has improved, that means our internet needs to keep up.
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Francis first in region offering new technology for brain surgery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are the first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brain tumors in adults...
NebraskaTV
Toys for Tots helps over a thousand families
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An estimated 1,100 families participated in the annual United Way Toys for Tots event Friday, serving about 100 families every hour. Families were able to pick out toys to make the holidays more special. People also donated books, toiletries, and other household essentials. The event would not have been possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers who enjoy giving back to their community.
foodsafetynews.com
Nebraska’s child labor case is settled without involving JBS beef plant
The JBS Beef Plant in Grand Island, NE, the end-user in an apparent child labor scheme, is not being touched by the civil enforcement action. The labor contractor JBS was using, however, is named by a Consent Order and Judgment signed by federal Judge John M. Gerrard. For the labor...
Holdrege man sentenced to prison on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Negley to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
NebraskaTV
Swanson Named to AP All-American Team
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney redshirt senior strong safety Darius Swanson has made the Associated Press (AP) 2022 Division II All-American team. Previously the AP named a "Little All-American" team which consisted of players from NCAA Divisions II & III and the NAIA....
NebraskaTV
Kearney man convicted in bar assault sentenced
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in an assault that left one person with a brain bleed earlier this year has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District court records, Tommy Parks, 53, sentenced to three to seven years in prison on one count of first-degree assault. He was given credit for 113 days served.
