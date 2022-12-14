Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Village of Summerhill man to lose license after DUI arrest in crash
A Village of Summerhill man will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest after a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, pleaded guilty last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Cove Apartments in Lady Lake
A teen has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake. Investigators were at the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon at the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A group of teens got into a fight in the parking lot of the complex and one...
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after alleged altercation that began over cats
A Summerfield man has been arrested after an alleged altercation that began over cats. Donald Gene Salley Jr., 32, and a woman arrived home from work about about 5 p.m. Wednesday and he began consuming alcohol, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He became “belligerent” toward the woman and they began arguing over her cats. Salley left the residence in his truck.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South woman arrested following 911 call after slapping man
A Spruce Creek South woman was arrested following a 911 call after admitting she slapped a man friend. Victoria Mensura Mahmuljin Gourde, 56, called 911 on Wednesday and reported that she had been attacked by her man friend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Yugoslavian native who stands a towering 5 feet 11 inches tall, said her man friend had “insulted” her, prompting her to slap him. He grabbed Gourde’s shirt and pushed her away from him.
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
15-year-old Sumter County missing teen found dead, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 15-year-old teen was found dead on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, deputies said officers searched North Wall Street in Bushnell, the last area where Jontae Haywood had been seen. Investigators said Haywood, a student at Sumter...
villages-news.com
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
villages-news.com
Sumter County deputies investigating 15-year-old’s death as homicide
A 15-year-old who had been reported as missing has been found dead. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that the death of Jontae Haywood is being investigated as a homicide. The former student at Sumter Prep Academy in Wildwood had been reported as missing earlier in...
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
Parking enforcement company accused of leaving drivers in limbo after booting cars
CHARLOTTE — A company that puts boots on parked cars in Charlotte is accused of ignoring drivers’ calls, leaving vehicles immobile for hours. There is a city ordinance that is intended to get the boots off as soon as possible for drivers, but there isn’t much enforcement, Channel 9 has learned.
Osceola deputies seeking officer-impersonating theft suspect
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help tracking down a man who they say claimed to be a police officer so he could get away with theft. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputes responded to the 7-Eleven...
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
North Carolina church distraught over stolen trailer has suspect’s pic
“Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said.
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
WCJB
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
fortmillsun.com
Every Gym Member’s Nightmare: Car Stolen from Planet Fitness as Member Works Out
A Planet Fitness member had her car stolen last Sunday morning from the Fort Mill gym after the thief took her keys from a dressing room, according to a sheriff’s report. The 59-year-old woman was working out at the gym between 9-10 a.m. Dec. 11 when someone removed the keys from her coat and took off with her 2014 Hyundai Sonata.
