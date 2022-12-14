Pennsylvania woman shot by Ga. deputies after attacking them with hammer in church, GBI says

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies shot a woman after she attacked them with a hammer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

According to the GBI, on Dec. 13 at 4:52 p.m., Baldwin County deputies responded to reports of a burglary at the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road in Milledgeville.

When deputies entered the church to ensure no one was inside, 48-year-old Fiesta Lattina Murphy of Duquesne, Pennsylvania attacked one of the deputies with a hammer, officials said.

Authorities said the deputy Murphy attacked was hit in the arm with the hammer as he blocked his head with his arm.

While they struggled, deputies attempted to get Murphy to drop the hammer.

GBI said deputies fired their guns and hit Murphy.

After they shot her, deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Murphy was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The deputy Murphy attacked was not treated at the hospital.

Murphy was charged with burglary and arson.

It is unclear why Murphy was charged with arson.

The investigation remains ongoing.

