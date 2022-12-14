Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Rallies in Prayer as Five Year Old Injured in Float Accident has Emergency Surgery Parents Update Dec 13 pm
The Christmas spirit is alive and well with the community of Alamogordo worried and in thoughts and continued prayers for the young 5 year old child that was injured in a float accident at the Alamogordo Christmas Festival of Lights Parade Saturday.
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo Sectors
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso and Santa Teresa, as well as Alamogordo New Mexico area ports of entry and checkpoints have intercepted significant amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in multiple separate incidents.
cbs4local.com
Man arrested for alleged role in shooting death of 16-year-old in Alamogordo
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for his role in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Alamogordo, according to the Alamogordo Police Department. Dominique Thomas is charged with accessory to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to commit assault with intent to...
