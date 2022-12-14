Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Five sentenced to prison in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at convenience store in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, a Duval County judge decided the fate of five people convicted of the killing of a 5-year-old girl and injuring her sister in the crossfire during an argument over $180 in 2020. Judge Salem sentenced Jonathan Hall to life in prison plus 40 years...
Exclusive: Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force previously punched handcuffed suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer being accused of excessive force during a traffic stop previously punched a handcuffed suspect, as shown in body camera footage obtained by First Coast News. As reported Thursday, a local military veteran claims he was racially profiled by Jacksonvillle Sheriff’s Officer Justin Peppers whom,...
Police: Man asks people to pray with him and then steals their jewelry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be involved in a specific type of crime on the First Coast. JSO says the suspect is believed to be a part of a group of...
JSO: Man in 20s shot, killed outside Hyde Park apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man in his 20s killed in a shooting behind an apartment complex on 6500 San Juan Ave. JSO reported at around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported shots fired. When arriving, a man in his...
Family searches for answers after loved one found dead in Jacksonville apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville man found dead in his apartment back in August went door to door Saturday morning searching for answers and asking neighbors to break the code of silence. Sylvester Jenkins, 28, was found dead Aug. 6, right before his birthday. His family...
‘Unfair and very senseless’: Wife of man gunned down during DoorDash delivery speaks out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “He was quiet. Only thing he did was work and play his video games with his sons. He didn’t bother nobody,” Ashly Barron said of her husband while choking back tears. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Ashly’s husband, James Barron, was...
JSO: Man dead after shooting at Westside apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Westside apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to the 6500 block of San Juan Avenue to Sycamore Village. Upon arrival, JSO says a man...
Driver sentenced to 10 years in prison after killing woman in DUI crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Veto received a ten year prison sentence on Friday morning for DUI manslaughter after a crash that killed a woman last year. The 41-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter, among other charges, in August 2021. When investigators arrived at the scene...
More details emerge as man is shot dead in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, where they found a man shot multiple times in the middle of Norde Drive West and who died at the hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Two separate car doors...
Jacksonville mother charged in 5-year-old daughter's death now ruled competent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage of this case. A woman charged in a high-speed police chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter is now mentally competent to stand trial. Pamela Cabrera was in court Wednesday...
JSO: Body found on roadway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at roughly 7:14 a.m. Sunday morning there were reports of an undetermined death on Prichard Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO received a call from a citizen advising there was an unresponsive male lying...
Jacksonville mom warns about dangers of fentanyl, after daughter dies from laced marijuana
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Megan Whitaker was only 29 years old when she went to sleep and didn’t wake up. “They say grief is pent-up love that has nowhere to go,” Keyla Morgan, the woman’s mother, said. “It comes in waves.”. The blonde-haired woman loved to...
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
Florida ‘citizen’s arrest’ turns out to be anything but that
A reported “citizens arrest” turned out exactly the opposite, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
‘Fight me like a man:’ Witness captures road rage incident on camera in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area
A Jacksonville woman said she was caught off guard when she saw two men fight after an alleged road rage incident on Thursday night. The witness shared video with Action News Jax, showing two men getting into a fist fight. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This happened at...
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.
43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe
43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
Yes, police officers are trained to deal with mental health issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published the body camera video from...
